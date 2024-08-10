‘Catch The Ball, Bitch!’: Steelers’ Quez Watkins Taunted By Texans Punter

Things did not go well for veteran wide receiver Quez Watkins Friday night in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Watkins got the first crack at returning punts for the Steelers. On the first one, he called fair catch with plenty of room in front of him. On the second one, Watkins muffed it, leading to some taunting from Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend, as captured by hot mics on the field.

“Catch the ball, bitch!” Townsend can be heard shouting on the field to Watkins.

Townsend’s words were captured on the Texans’ game feed.

HOT MIC: Texans P Tommy Townsend telling Quez Watkins to "catch the ball, bitch" after his muffed punt. pic.twitter.com/zgfwqak4pR — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) August 10, 2024

Talk about pouring salt in a wound.

Not only did Watkins muff the punt in ugly fashion, but he ended up getting taunted by a punter! Punters are people, too, obviously, but sheesh.

Watkins’ muffed punt led to a Houston touchdown as running back Dare Ogunbowale scored on a 4-yard run six plays after the muffed punt, extending Houston’s lead to 14-0.

The Steelers signed Watkins to a one-year deal in free agency, adding depth and speed to their receiver room. Watkins spent the previous four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, where current Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl played a key role in drafting him.

During his time in Philadelphia, Watkins started 25 games, including 12 in 2021. He hauled in 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns during his time with the Eagles.

Townsend signed with Houston after winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was part of a great offseason for the Texans, who added a bunch of big names in an effort to compete for a Super Bowl.

He certainly appears to bring quite a swagger and edge to the team, based on his words to Watkins.