Steelers Work Out Four Linebackers

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out LBs Abraham Beauplan, Frank Ginda, Anthony Hines and Luquay Washington, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported on Friday.

#Steelers worked out Abraham Beauplan, Frank Ginda, Anthony Hines, Luquay Washington — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2024

Pittsburgh waived/injured linebacker Tyler Murray the other day, and the team is looking to add additional depth to their linebacker room. Ginda originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of San Jose State, where he led the NCAA in total tackles with 173 in 2017. He’s also seen time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. With Atlanta, Ginda led the team with 10 total tackles against the Steelers in their preseason finale last season. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL.

Coming out of San Jose State, Ginda measured in at 6000 and 235 pounds. He ran a 4.72 40-yard dash. Ginda was the USFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 with 115 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and six passes defensed. He spent time on Atlanta’s practice squad last season, but did not sign a futures deal with the team.

Beauplan played college football at Marshall and was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on July 31. He had signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He came in at 5110 and 240 pounds at his Marshall Pro Day. Beauplan recorded seven tackles in the preseason for the Vikings in two games last year.

Hines was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders in the NFL. Coming out of Texas A&M, Hines measured in at 6022 and 235 pounds, while running a 4.65 40-yard dash.

Washington is the youngest of the bunch, signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Central Connecticut State following the 2024 NFL draft. He was waived on July 26. At UConn’s Pro Day, Washington measured at 6006 and 232 pounds and ran a 4.59 40-yard dash. He also had a 35″ vertical jump and a 10’1″ broad jump.

Pittsburgh did sign Easton Gibbs this week, but it’s clear they’re continuing to look to replenish their inside linebacker depth to help add to the room during training camp. We’ll see in the coming days if any of the players will end up signing with the Steelers. Pittsburgh takes on the Houston Texans in their preseason opener tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.