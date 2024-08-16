Steelers Work Out RB Jaden Shirden Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out RB Jaden Shirden on Friday, according to reporter Aaron Wilson via the NFL transaction sheet.

Undrafted out of Monmouth, Shirden signed with the Carolina Panthers following the 2024 NFL Draft. A small-school invite to the NFL Combine, Shirden is undersized at 5080, 187 pounds, but ran a 4.45 40 with a 34.5-inch vertical.

Highly productive in college, he rushed for 1,478 yards as a senior with 10 scores on the ground. His 2022 campaign was even better, leading the FCS in rushing with over 1,700 yards, a video game-like 8.4 yards per carry, and 13 rushing touchdowns. Twice he was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year.

In our pre-draft scouting report written by Jonathan Heitritter, Shirden received high marks for quickly reaching top speed with plus contact balance and the ability to help in the passing game. On the negative end, his size reduced his ability to run through tackles and he was too indecisive to find the hole.

“The lower level of competition as well as a lack of feature-back size will pencil Shirden into more of a third down-back role by many,” Heitritter wrote in his conclusion. “But his quick feet, vision, burst, and upside as a pass catcher should give him the opportunity to get onto the field in a committee approach sooner rather than later. He brings a skill set that NFL teams are looking for in today’s game, having the home run ability as well as the pass-catching chops to make a big impact nearly any time he touches the football.”

Despite the lack of size, we gave Shirden a fourth round grade. In his NFL debut, he carried the ball four times for 12 yards against the New England Patriots. Carolina rostered him until waiving him on Aug. 11.

While it was only a workout, it’s a concerning sign for RB Jonathan Ward, who injured his hamstring during Wednesday’s training camp finale. Ward’s health and status is unclear, but if the injury is serious enough, there’s a chance he could be waived/injured to make room for someone like Shirden. Ward enjoyed a solid training camp and appeared to be a leader to make the practice squad. If the injury is more minor, the Steelers could roster Ward until he’s healthy and use Shirden as depth to get them through the rest of the preseason.