Steelers Vs. Texans Preseason Opener: What To Watch For

The Pittsburgh Steelers will move from the practice field to a stadium for their Friday night preseason opener against the Houston Texans. A chance for those impressing in training camp to show it can translate to real-game action while those who have struggled have the opportunity to change their narrative.

With that in mind, here’s a general overview of what I’m watching for from each position group.

Quarterback

Mike Tomlin indicated that Justin Fields will play a couple of series. Game flow can dictate and change those plans, but he should play the bulk of the first half. While he’s likely to take off and run, flashing his legs, that’s nothing new or frankly interesting, exciting as it is. What Fields has to show is the ability to be accurate at all levels and make the routine plays routinely.

The good news is that Fields has progressed throughout camp and gotten better in those areas after a spotty first few days. One element difficult to judge in camp is in-pocket mobility and getting the ball out on time. Unlike at practice, he can be hit and sacked in games. I want to see Fields show he can work his reads with timing and rhythm. I care about that more than a deep downfield pass or 30-yard scramble. Of course, playing clean and fundamentally sound the first time through with a new team is also important. Getting to the line in a timely manner, clean exchanges and handoffs, making smart decisions and not turning the ball over.

Kyle Allen should check in late in the first half. He may get a chance to run a two-minute drill and overall, his veteran experience should allow the offense to function at a higher level than a rookie may handle things. Allen has faded after a strong start to camp, and he especially has struggled with decision-making near the goal line. Should he get the chance down low, want to see him be smarter with the football.

If rookie John Rhys Plumlee gets a drive or two, he’s just gotta play clean. Probably get boots and play fakes to get him on the move and take advantage of his legs. But there’s been sloppiness with him in there, and he’s had a couple passes batted because he’s not even 6-0. He should also see work in the return game, potentially as a starting kick returner.

Running Back

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren could play but shouldn’t see a ton of action. Cordarrelle Patterson remains on NFI and won’t play. That leaves fourth stringers and beyond who are fighting to make the practice squad. Veteran Jonathan Ward has a leg up, showing speed and versatility in camp. He should also see considerable work on special teams. If Ward can burst into the open field for a big run, it’ll continue his march to the practice squad.

La’Mical Perine is a vet with some power and needs to show it. If he can stand out on special teams, even better. Aaron Shampklin is thickly built, but I want to see him lower his pads, break tackles, and fall forward on his runs. Daijun Edwards has had limited reps in camp so he’ll have to make them count. He could serve himself by catching the ball well on any screens, pass protecting, and making an impact on special teams.

FB Jack Colletto should see a fair amount of reps. His lead blocking will be something to watch but special teams will be the way he can create value — and a spot for himself on the 53-man roster.

Tight End

Darnell Washington is the top name I’ll watch. His run-blocking improvement will be a key litmus test, especially on base blocking where he’s gotta fire out of his stance and keeps his pad level down. Down blocking is his bread and butter. I want to see him on man and frontside of zone blocks.

MyCole Pruitt has been available for every practice but hasn’t been targeted much in the passing game. A little action there wouldn’t hurt though his well-rounded game and knowledge of Arthur Smith’s offense are his strengths. At age 32, can he show anything on special teams? TE Rodney Williams is catching up after missing several practices with a shoulder injury. He’s athletic and a good ‘teamer but I want to see him block. And will Connor Heyward get FB work and move around the offense? That seems likely. For Pat Freiermuth, how many snaps are in-line and how many have him standing up/splitting out?

Wide Receiver

In the reps they do receive, can the Justin Fields-George Pickens’ chemistry continue? How much will Pickens move around the formation and play in the slot or be used in stacks and bunches to get him free? Based on what I’ve seen, they will.

Van Jefferson’s had a rock-solid camp. Want to see him display burst and downfield ability. I know he can catch and block. I want to see him run and create some separation. Calvin Austin III hasn’t had a bad showing but he’s been quiet for long stretches. He’s gotta make some tough, combat catches and win in more areas than deep and the short/quick-game stuff.

Scotty Miller’s quietly had a good camp showcasing his speed, route running, and versatility. He might get behind some backup DB deep downfield in this one, something he’s routinely done in practice. A good performance here could put him inside the roster bubble. Dez Fitzpatrick has had a good latter half of camp but special teams remain his ticket to making the 53, something still on the table. But he’s not ahead of Pickens, Jefferson, Austin, or Miller as a receiver.

Jaray Jenkins could take a leap toward a practice squad spot. He’s had the best camp of the receivers near the bottom of the depth chart. The others like Jacob Copeland, Duece Watts, and Tarik Black? They just gotta make a play if given a chance. No margin for error.

Offensive Line

Clean slate here. Getting to evaluate the All-22 of these guys is always more telling than our vantage point during practice. Where does Broderick Jones play? Likely starts the game at right tackle and then shifts to left tackle two or three series into the game. For Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, we’re looking for everything. I want to see Fautanu’s run blocking and defending inside rushes/counters. For Frazier, want to see him 1v1 in pass protection and how he handles bull rushes. Nate Herbig has had the best camp no one discusses and has held off Frazier thus far. Friday is a big test — for both — to see if that changes.

Dylan Cook’s has had a fine camp but want to see if he flashes after impressing last year, especially in preseason action. Spencer Anderson has been steady and is competing with Cook for a final spot along the o-line. Mason McCormick’s has had a good camp. I want to see if the comfort he’s shown adjusting to Pat Meyer’s techniques continues inside a stadium. Guards tend to struggle but he’s picked things up well so far.

Can any third-teamers separate themselves? Haven’t felt it so far. Of the group, RG Joey Fisher might be the best of the bunch, but these games could be defining. Right tackle Anderson Hardy needs to pass protector better in-game than he has in camp. That generally doesn’t happen, but we’ll see.

Defensive Line

Would expect Montravius Adams to do well in this game, and he should log plenty of reps. DL Isaiahh Loudermilk has been steady in camp, but some splash would be nice. I’ll take good run defense from his base right-end spot. He should start with Cam Heyward held out.

DeMarvin Leal probably ends up seeing defensive tackle and outside linebacker work, especially with lines thin with the latter (T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith won’t play; Markus Golden might not either). Leal’s been explosive and flashy, but I want to see him show he can beat blocks in-game, especially as a pass rusher. Big-time reps for him.

Logan Lee has done it all in camp. It’s still hard to see him making the 53, but he’s shaping up to be a surefire bet to make the practice squad for his rookie year. He’s likely to play up and down the line and may receive third-team nose tackle work with Breiden Fehoko injured.

Willington Previlon’s had a fun camp. He’s athletic with active hands. Hope he keeps things rolling. He, along with Lee and Jacob Slade, should see plenty of second-half reps.

Linebacker

Nick Herbig will log lots of snaps. Though just preseason action, want to see him make plays while a little winded considering he got to play fresh during his strong rookie season. Jeremiah Moon seemed to be in the driver’s seat early in camp but got hurt and the Steelers signed Markus Golden. Moon has lost some ground and needs to bounce back, finding a go-to move as a rusher (he likes the inside spin) and continuing to be an asset on special teams. Kyron Johnson had a strong start this summer before a hamstring injury cost him one week. He’s quick and should threaten the edges.

I’m excited to check out UDFA Julius Welschof in his first NFL game. He’s been better this camp than I expected and plays the run hard.

Inside, Payton Wilson will be a top player to observe and should soak up a ton of reps. With Patrick Queen out for the opener, Wilson and Elandon Roberts should start. Wilson will need to beat blocks in the run game and get depth in zone. Would love to see him turn and run with a tight end, too, though he’ll often be on running backs.

Rookie Jacoby Windmon could play inside and outside linebacker and has been athletic and made a couple of plays. Mark Robinson is a thumper and should set the tone. We’ll see if he’s quick to read and diagnose everything.

Cornerback

Big stage for Beanie Bishop Jr. It’s been a good camp and he’s been the first-team slot all camp, but it hasn’t been so high-level that he’s locked up the role. Want to see him attack and make plays against the run and deal with some big slots after facing the similar-sized Calvin Austin III. Thomas Graham Jr. is on the rise, and I want to see if he’s a second-string slot or if veteran Grayland Arnold will get the nod.

On the outside, we haven’t talked about Joey Porter Jr. much this camp, but he’s done well. Just hasn’t been targeted a ton, in part because George Pickens is moving around so much so we’re not getting the 1v1s as often as last year. Backup spots are here for the taking. Cory Trice Jr. and Anthony Averett’s stocks are up but Darius Rush remains in the mix, and he could log time as a gunner.

Safety

Group is pretty thin knowing Minkah Fitzpatrick won’t play. Ryan Watts is a top name to watch, making the switch from playing corner in college. He’s a good open-field tackler but has to play cleaner in coverage. I want to get a better feel of his range. That’s really the player to watch with the rest of the group populated by vets.