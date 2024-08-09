Article

Steelers Vs. Texans 2024 Week 1 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

Posted on

2024 Preseason Week 1 Game

Houston Texans (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV & NFL Network

Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)

Odds Line: Steelers +2.5

Steelers Inactive/Injured Players

DT Cameron Heyward (rest)
OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)
OLB T.J. Watt (rest)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest)
OLB Markus Golden (possible injury)
QB Russell Wilson (calf)
NT Breiden Fehoko (left arm/shoulder)
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
ILB Patrick Queen (undisclosed)
WR Roman Wilson (ankle)
DL Dean Lowry (Active/PUP)
WR Cordarrelle Patterson (Active/NFI)
ILB Cole Holcomb (Active/PUP)

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER

Game Release:

steelers_aug_9_2024_vs_houston-texans_weekly_release (1)
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top