Steelers Vs. Texans 2024 Week 1 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Preseason Week 1 Game
Houston Texans (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)
Date: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: KDKA-TV & NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)
Odds Line: Steelers +2.5
Steelers Inactive/Injured Players
DT Cameron Heyward (rest)
OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)
OLB T.J. Watt (rest)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest)
OLB Markus Golden (possible injury)
QB Russell Wilson (calf)
NT Breiden Fehoko (left arm/shoulder)
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
ILB Patrick Queen (undisclosed)
WR Roman Wilson (ankle)
DL Dean Lowry (Active/PUP)
WR Cordarrelle Patterson (Active/NFI)
ILB Cole Holcomb (Active/PUP)
Weather:
