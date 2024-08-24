Steelers Vs. Lions Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Saturday afternoon’s preseason finale.

WINNERS

First-Team Offense/QB Russell Wilson

Though it came against the Detroit Lions’ backups, the fact that Pittsburgh moved the ball and put it in the end zone was encouraging after two lackluster outings. Russell Wilson made a money throw to George Pickens on 3rd and 11 to keep the opening drive alive, ending in a Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown after solid blocking on an inside run.

The fact Wilson only played one drive is indicative of his grip on the starting QB job. While it still doesn’t mean much, it’s nice to have a bit of confidence on the plane ride home. Things would’ve felt really bleak had the Steelers gotten stalled by the Lions’ third-stringers.

QB Justin Fields

While Fields seems destined to begin the season as the Steelers’ backup, he ended his summer on a high note. Fields looked more aggressive and sure of himself, ripping throws over the middle. Fields played with confidence and his legs, or the threat of his legs, was an asset on a read-option for RB La’Mical Perine’s short touchdown.

QBs Kyle Allen/John Rhys Plumlee

You know what, we’re putting all the quarterbacks on here. Allen threw a couple pretty deep passes downfield, connecting with WRs Dez Fitzpatrick and Jaray Jenkins for big gains. He led all Steelers quarterbacks with 68 yards passing and will serve as the team’s No. 3 QB to open up the year.

Plumlee saw his first action at quarterback and made a couple strong throws and managed the huddle well. Unfortunately, he had a big 4th-down conversion wiped out by a penalty. Plumlee also looked strong returning kicks and even handled punts in this game, averaging 8 yards on two punts and 30 yards on two kick returns. He should make the practice squad as a do-it-all player.

OT Broderick Jones

Jones was rightfully roasted by a poor showing against the Buffalo Bills. But he bounced back in a big prove-it game, even if it was against backups and him not seeing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson. We’ll have to dive into the tape to watch him specifically but that’s an outing that’s good for his confidence heading into the regular season. Jones saw all his work at right tackle, a spot he could keep should Troy Fautanu not be ready for the Falcons game.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson showed young legs on his 31-yard touchdown run, bursting into the second level and making a safety miss with a great cut at the second level. He finished the play off with a high-knee gallop into the end zone. Patterson won’t see much time on offense but he’ll have a niche role and will be the team’s starting kick returner. I would’ve preferred him to get one rep in today’s outing, but Mike Tomlin opted against it.

NT Keeanu Benton/EDFE Nick Herbig

Really, you can put the Steelers’ entire front seven on this list. But I’m pairing the Wisconsin BFFs for their first-half dominance. Herbig had two sacks in the first quarter and couldn’t be blocked. Benton had a pressure on his first rep, a half-sack right after, and the Steelers’ defense took down QB Hendon Hooker five times in the first 30 minutes. Two emerging studs on this Steelers top-end defense.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Credit to another Badger in Loudermilk as he makes his final push to secure a roster spot. Loudermilk was strong and had multiple pressures, though he missed out on a sack by leaping to deflect the ball instead. His height still makes pad level an issue and he lost his anchor on a goal-line rep, but overall Loudermilk has made steady progress and improved as a pass rusher.

CB Cory Trice Jr.

Trice got the start in place of CB Joey Porter Jr. That in itself was notable to get the nod over Darius Rush, whom he has been competing with throughout the summer. Trice looked strong as a tackler, continuing to disrupt screens and put his face in the fan. He missed an early tackle in the flat, but overall Trice has looked good coming downhill. He’s likely to make this team and could have a dime role out of the gate.

EDGE Julius Welschof/Kyron Johnson

More from the front seven. Hard to leave anyone off. Welschof picked up two sacks to give him three on the preseason. None have been super high level but he’s been durable and available, playing more than anyone else. Johnson has a ridiculous first step he’s displayed throughout camp. Though he was once flagged for offsides, he did a lot more damage with the pressure he generated that allowed others to finish with sacks.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Fighting for a roster spot that will still primarily come through special teams, Fitzpatrick made an impact play as a receiver. QB Kyle Allen threw a pretty deep pass down the right sideline in the third quarter, Fitzpatrick overcoming pass interference from the corner to make the play. He finished it with good YAC for a 59-yard catch to set up a field goal.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t used as a starting gunner in this game, WR Scotty Miller and CB Darius Rush seeing most of those reps, but Fitzpatrick still impacted the game.

LOSERS

OT Devery Hamilton

Hamilton saw additional and high-level reps with Dylan Cook not suiting up today. A third-string left tackle, Hamilton struggled to protect the edge and gave up a sack on Justin Fields. It’s hard to blame Hamilton, someone who will be fortunate to stick on the practice squad, but you get noticed more often when it’s Fields going down in the first half.

CBs Thomas Graham Jr./Beanie Bishop Jr.

In a game where the Steelers’ slot corner battle remained open, neither Graham nor Bishop separated themselves. Graham got the start and didn’t play a terrible game but got stuck on blocks versus the run and didn’t make an impact in coverage. Bishop, limited by injury over the past week, worked in the second half but didn’t do much to help his cause. It didn’t appear either played a heavy amount of special teams snaps, either. Pittsburgh may be looking for outside help to add to this group.

Punt/Kick Return Units

The coverage units are still underwhelming. Cameron Johnston continued to punt well but his net suffered, indicative of a poor coverage team.

Cameron Johnston's net punts today. 35 yards (45 yards after penalty)

35 yards

39 yards Coverage unit still struggling. May need to find outside gunner. No one has emerged. Bring back Miles Boykin if the Giants cut him. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 24, 2024

Adding a gunner and ace teamer on the outside could be on Pittsburgh’s shopping list as the pro scouting department examines the over 1,100 players released come Tuesday afternoon.

CB Zyon Gilbert

The reserve cornerback was picked on throughout the game, struggling to match receivers on in-breaking routes and not helping his cause with inconsistent tackling. Frankly, the entire backup secondary struggled to tackle in this game, similar to the problems the group had in the second half of last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Vanilla scheme probably didn’t help, the Steelers likely played a lot of Cover 3, but Gilbert didn’t do himself any favors to capture a practice squad spot.

OG Joey Fisher

Fisher was the brightest spot on the Steelers’ third-team line throughout the summer though no one on the group truly stood out. Fisher did for all the wrong reasons late in this game. Flagged on back-to-back snaps for ineligible man downfield, wiping out a great downfield completion and then being called for a false start the next rep. Pittsburgh went from converting on 4th down to punting where the Lions ended the game.