Steelers Vs. Lions 2024 Week 3 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Preseason Week 3 Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Ford Field (65,000) • Detroit, MI

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV & NFL Network

Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)

Odds Line: Lions +6.5

Steelers Inactive/Injured Players

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring)
RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring)
WR Roman Wilson (left ankle)
OT Troy Fautanu (left knee/MCL sprain)
OT Dylan Cook (foot/ankle?)
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
ILB Cole Holcomb (Active/PUP)

Weather:

DETROIT WEATHER

Game Release:

steelers_aug_24_2024_at_detroit-lions_weekly_release
