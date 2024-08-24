Steelers Vs. Lions 2024 Week 3 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Preseason Week 3 Game
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)
Date: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Ford Field (65,000) • Detroit, MI
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: KDKA-TV & NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)
Odds Line: Lions +6.5
Steelers Inactive/Injured Players
RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring)
RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring)
WR Roman Wilson (left ankle)
OT Troy Fautanu (left knee/MCL sprain)
OT Dylan Cook (foot/ankle?)
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
ILB Cole Holcomb (Active/PUP)
Weather:
