Steelers Vs. Bills 2024 Week 2 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

Steelers Bills

2024 Preseason Week 2 Game

Buffalo Bills (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV & NFL Network

Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)

Odds Line: Steelers -1.5

Steelers Inactive/Injured Players

RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring)
WR Roman Wilson (left ankle)
OT Troy Fautanu (left knee/MCL sprain)
C Nate Herbig (upper body)
DL DeMarvin Leal (unknown)
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
ILB Cole Holcomb (Active/PUP)
CB Donte Jackson (unknown)

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER

Game Release:

