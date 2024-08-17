Steelers Vs. Bills 2024 Week 2 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Preseason Week 2 Game
Buffalo Bills (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: KDKA-TV & NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)
Odds Line: Steelers -1.5
Steelers Inactive/Injured Players
RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring)
WR Roman Wilson (left ankle)
OT Troy Fautanu (left knee/MCL sprain)
C Nate Herbig (upper body)
DL DeMarvin Leal (unknown)
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
ILB Cole Holcomb (Active/PUP)
CB Donte Jackson (unknown)
Weather:
