Steelers Unveil 2026 NFL Draft Collection

Though it’s still 20 months away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to host and promote the 2026 NFL Draft. As shared by the team’s official Pro Shop account Saturday, the team unveiled its 2026 Pittsburgh NFL Draft collection. It features apparel like shirts, polos, caps, and of course, a Terrible Towel.

Introducing the 2026 Pittsburgh NFL Draft Collection! Make your pick now ➡️https://t.co/u8QH20GbG6 pic.twitter.com/xZrL8qWkAN — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) August 31, 2024

After months of speculation, Pittsburgh was officially awarded the 2026 NFL Draft in late May. Now, the race is on to get the city ready for football’s second-biggest event, only trailing the Super Bowl. It’ll be only the second time Pittsburgh has hosted a draft and first since 1948. Safe to say, a lot has changed since then.

Since leaving Radio City Music Hall over a decade ago, the NFL has taken the draft on tour from city-to-city. Though a gamble, it’s paid off in big ways and allowed fans all over the country to experience the three-day event. Aside from the COVID pandemic forcing the 2020 draft to be held virtually, crowd sizes have increased year-over-year. For the 2024 edition held in Detroit, over 775,000 fans showed up throughout the weekend.

Pittsburgh aims to beat that number with Mayor Ed Gainey believing more than 1 million fans could attend. A lofty goal but given the city’s proximity to other NFL hotbeds – Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Cleveland – hitting that mark is possible.

The draft is expected to be held along the North Shore. While many in attendance will be right from Pittsburgh anxious to see who will be the newest Steeler, hopefully they’re waiting for awhile. That will be determined based off of how the Steelers finish in 2025. Since 2019, they haven’t a later first round pick than 24th. Of course, the odds of them selecting early in the night are slim, barring a trade. Since 2000, their highest selection has been 8th, that coming in Kevin Colbert’s first year in 2000 with eighth overall selection WR Plaxico Burress.

Next year’s draft will be held in Green Bay before all attention turns towards Pittsburgh the following spring.