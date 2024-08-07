Steelers Training Camp Injury Report – August 7 – Multiple Players Return To Action

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their second-to-last practice before their first preseason game on Friday, and the team emerged generally unscathed. Here is today’s injury report.

OG Isaac Seumalo, OLB T.J. Watt, and DE Cameron Heyward all returned to practice after a veteran rest day on Tuesday.

DL Keeanu Benton was also back in pads after missing practice yesterday with an undisclosed injury and was a full participant in practice. DL DeMarvin Leal was also back in pads after leaving practice yesterday with an unknown injury, but he did have a sleeve on his right leg today. However, he was a full participant, and the injury is clearly minor, given he suited up today.

S DeShon Elliott injured his hand/wrist but then got his wrist taped and then returned to practice, but suffered an injury on an awkward slide making a tackle on Pat Freiermuth and briefly missed some action. However, he did later return and finished practice. DL Breiden Fehoko also had a wrap on his arm/shoulder after leaving practice and did not return to practice.

For some good news, CB Grayland Arnold, LB Patrick Queen, and OLB Jeremiah Moon were all full participants after being out or limited the last few days.

Generally, it wasn’t a bad injury day for the Steelers, who will return to the field one more time before their preseason opener, where the team will rest seven veterans, including Heyward, Watt, and Seumalo.