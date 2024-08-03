Steelers Training Camp Injury Report – August 3 – Patrick Queen Out, Rodney Williams Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to Saint Vincent College on Saturday after their Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, but the team wasn’t in full pads, just wearing helmets in a rainy afternoon practice that saw a number of guys sit out due to injury or rest.

LB Patrick Queen didn’t practice after appearing to suffer an ankle injury last night. He was one of four guys who missed practice, along with OLB Kyron Johnson, who suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice, CB Grayland Arnold and OLB Jeremiah Moon, per Alex Kozora. There’s no word on the nature of why Arnold or Moon failed to practice.

The Steelers continued to give their veterans a day off as they’ve done periodically throughout camp so far. OG Isaac Seumalo, OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cameron Heyward all got veteran’s days off.

“We had some guys that are veteran players, we minimized them today in response to last night. It’s just appropriate. They gave us a lot,” Mike Tomlin said about the days off via Steelers Live on Twitter.

QB Russell Wilson was again limited in his return from a calf injury, as QB Justin Fields took the majority of the first-team reps. S Minkah Fitzpatrick was limited in a decision that Mike Tomlin explained was to get a look at some other guys, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Fitzpatrick hasn’t gotten much work in the last few days.

Asked if Minkah Fitzpatrick is working through an injury after missing time the last three practices, Mike Tomlin says the safety has been doing 7-on-7 and individual drills, but they’re minimizing him to get a look at others. https://t.co/DXsLrJuK7U — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2024

LB Cole Holcomb and DL Dean Lowry remain on Active/PUP, while RB Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the non-football injury list.

TE Rodney Williams returned to team activities after being limited since returning from an AC joint sprain earlier this week. While Queen missing practice is notable, it doesn’t seem to be a major injury as he was walking on the sideline last night after being checked out by trainers. He was likely held out as a precaution. He could be back in action soon.