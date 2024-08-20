Steelers Release CB Grayland Arnold With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released CB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the NFL transaction sheet.

Arnold suffered a calf injury during the team’s final training camp practice, injured making a block on a kick return. Despite trying to push through the pain, trainers pulled Arnold out after the next rep. He walked off the field and onto a cart, driven back to the team facility.

Pittsburgh placed Arnold on injured reserve on Thursday. Now with an injury settlement, he’ll work to get healthy and catch on with a team later this season.

A veteran corner, Arnold was competing for the Steelers’ starting slot job. After recovering from a separate mid-camp injury, Arnold received first-team slot reps over the team’s final few training camp sessions and was pushing UDFA Beanie Bishop for the starting role. His injury derailed those chances.

It’s also changed the shape of the Steelers’ slot corner battle. Pittsburgh has used three different corners in the slot this summer: Thomas Graham Jr., Bishop, and Arnold. Arnold is out of the running and Bishop missed the Buffalo Bills’ game with a minor injury, though he’s expected to play in Saturday’s finale against the Detroit Lions. Only Graham has remained healthy throughout the summer, leaving defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to quip about the team’s lack of options.

Arnold has appeared in 26 games, making one official start. The only two players on the Steelers’ IR list are OLB David Perales (knee) and OL Nate Herbig (left shoulder). Pittsburgh reached injury settlements with three players yesterday in CB Kalon Barnes, WR Tarik Black, and S Nate Meadors.