Steelers Reach Injury Settlement With Tyler Murray

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached an injury settlement with LB Tyler Murray, who was waived/injured last week. Murray was removed from injured reserve after landing there on Aug. 8 after clearing waivers.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported the news on Twitter.

#Steelers removed Tyler Murray from IR with an injury settlement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2024

Murray suffered a groin injury in practice on Aug. 6 and was waived/injured the next day. If he had not reached an injury settlement with the team, he would’ve had a split salary of $470,000. Murray originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals after a college career in Memphis. He was first signed by the Steelers last November but was released just one week later before landing back on a futures deal with the team in January.

His college career spanned three stops, beginning at Troy before spending two years at Charlotte with a final stop at Memphis. He had 67 tackles for Memphis, and at his Pro Day ran a 4.65 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical jump.

A deep inside linebacker room meant Murray had an uphill battle to make the roster to begin with, and the injury further hurt his chances and led to him being waived/injured. The team originally signed LB Easton Gibbs to take his roster spot, but later waived Gibbs and signed LB Luquay Washington.

With Murray now receiving his injury settlement and being removed off IR, he’s free to explore opportunities with other teams. Murray could look to catch on elsewhere and fight for a roster or practice spot with another team if he can show that he’s healthy.