Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Reiterates He Will Play In Season Opener Against Falcons

Though his hamstring injury suffered in the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills was a bit of a concern, Pittsburgh Steelers’ third-year running back Jaylen Warren alleviated some concerns Monday.

Warren, who spoke to reporters after practice Monday afternoon, stated that he will play in the season-opener on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8, according to a tweet from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Jaylen Warren said he will play in the regular season opener in Atlanta. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 26, 2024

Based on comments Warren made late last week about his hamstring injury, this isn’t all that much of a surprise that he will play in the season opener against the Falcons. It’s great news nonetheless.

Last week, Warren told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski that there was no major concern with his hamstring injury suffered against the Bills, just that the Steelers were being cautious overall.

“It’s nothing major,” Warren told Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “…I am fine. We are just looking at this point to the regular season.”

Warren added in his conversation with Adamski that if it were the regular season he would have played in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, further downplaying the injury overall.

Previously, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac had reported that Warren would miss “multiple weeks” and that his Week 1 status was in question. Of course, Dulac was factoring in preseason weeks as well, with the Steelers having two weeks off between the end of the preseason and the season opener on Sept. 8.

There is no question about Warren’s Week 1 status now, though. He’s going to play for the Steelers and handle his usual role in the team’s offense, which will make its regular season debut under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Having Warren back in the fold will be a big boost to the Steelers’ attack. The third-year running back combines for a tremendous duo with fellow running back Najee Harris. Durability has been a huge calling card for both. Harris has never missed a game in his career, while Warren has missed just one game.

Last season, Warren had a breakout year, carrying the ball 149 times for 784 yards and four scores on the ground in 2023, all while being the second-leading receiver on the Steelers with 61 receptions.

An even bigger breakout is expected from Warren in 2024 under Smith, which speaks to not only Warren’s talent level, but Smith’s ability to scheme up an offensive attack.