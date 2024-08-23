Steelers’ Patrick Queen On Pairing With Elandon Roberts: ‘I Don’t Think Nobody Could Really Handle Us’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are excited about Payton Wilson, but their dynamic duo at linebacker is Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts. Veteran free agents signed over the past two offseasons, they’ve formed a fast bond as the nucleus of this defense.

After years of misfires and misfortunes, the Steelers hope they finally have a stable inside linebacker room. While Wilson waits his turn, both Roberts and Queen represent established, proven veterans. All they have to do, one hopes, is stay healthy, and they will set the tone for the team. Earlier this week, Queen discussed his bond with Roberts.

“He’s cool. He’s really the same person as me. We just love to talk trash to people and get after ‘em”, Queen said via the team’s website. “We just communicate so well. Everything we see on the field, we just talk. The whole place is constantly talking, making sure we’re all on the same page. We just want to be able to play fast, play strong, play physical. When you’ve got us two in there doing that, I don’t think nobody could really handle us”.

Opposing offenses have handled the Steelers’ inside linebacker group too easily for too long. Ever since Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams gave way to others, the unit has been a deficit. Last season offered the most promise, including Elandon Roberts, but Patrick Queen was a big add this offseason.

A former first-round pick and a 2023 All-Pro, Patrick Queen is one of the new leaders of the Steelers’ defense. While he will gladly share duties with Roberts, he is the one wearing the green dot. He is the only one who will be on the field for every snap. And he is the one the Steelers paid $41 million over three years.

Both Queen and Roberts play hard and physical football, and the Steelers only want to encourage that. While they don’t want them to be reckless, of course, they want to establish that tone that has been missing all too often from the Steelers’ game tape of late.

We should get a good look at the starters tomorrow against the Detroit Lions. I expect both Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts will play a good amount, though we’ll have to see. Queen did deal with a minor injury during training camp, but he has since recovered.

And part of the beauty of the partnership between Queen and Roberts is their relationship with Payton Wilson. They are active partners in nurturing him and bringing him along, and they know he will be a part of the Steelers’ defense this season.

But while they will help him, they won’t make it easy for the coaches to take either of them off the field. Wilson will get his snaps here and there, but he will have to wait behind Queen and Roberts. Obviously, Queen and his big, fat contract is a foundational piece. Wilson may eventually displace Roberts, but if so, he will have to earn every single snap that the veteran has to watch from the bench.