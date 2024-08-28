Steelers’ Passing Charts: Preseason Game 3 Vs. Lions

Though it was a tough 24-17 loss, all four of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks showed good things in the preseason finale. For the third season now, I will be charting, visualizing, and providing takeaways for the all-important quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Couple of notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with bats at the line of scrimmage. In this game, no throws were removed.

QB Russell Wilson provided an opening drive score, going 2-of-2 for 26 yards, zero sacks, TDs, or INTs and a 118.8 rating, requiring only five snaps with the starting offenses success. Points have been an issue in Pittsburgh for a while, along with Wilson showing a positive trend that will hopefully continue into the regular season.

QB Justin Fields led a scoring drive of his own, going 3-of-4 for 40 yards. No TDs or INTs, a 106.3 rating, and thankfully looking more decisive. The unfortunate difference from Wilson was sacks, taking two. The caveat was backup o-linemen in front of him, and an early silent count snap from rookie center Zach Frazier.

QB Kyle Allen went 3-of-5 for 68 yards, also sacked twice with no TDs or INTs, for a 104.2 rating. The highlight was the longest pass of the game, a near triple explosive of 59 yards. John Rhys Plumlee even got his first action at QB, with his versatility resulting in special teams opportunities previously. He went 3-of-4 for 32 yards, no TDs, INTs, or sacks, and a 97.9 rating.

Let’s look at a simple view of all 15 charted passes with the number of throws at each pass distance for the game:

#1. 10-15 air-yards: 26.7-percent. Four passes, and nice to see intermediate air-yards utilized most. First example was a beauty, with Fields going play-action fooling the LB, finding TE MyCole Pruitt open behind him on an accurate dart over-the-middle (15 air-yards). Some YAC too, getting in the red zone for 22 yards. Huge on many levels, including the ensuing TD.

The second drive featured two such plays, aka Fields accounting for the majority of this pass distance. First was a play-action roll left, with a nice throw despite pressure, hitting WR Van Jefferson on the crosser for 13 yards. Good job securing the catch after taking a quick big hit.

Next was an empty set, looking for WR Scotty Miller on an intermediate stop. Threw away from the tight coverage as needed, with plus effort from Miller, but a close but no cigar incompletion at 13 air-yards. Last was late game from Plumlee. Off shotgun and play-action, it was a nice over-the-middle throw on a post-route to WR Jaray Jenkins at 14 air-yards on the 17-yard gain.

T-2nd. Behind-the-Line: 20.0-percent. Four pass distances tie at three attempts a piece, unsurprising on low volume. First pass of the game was a screen from Wilson to WR George Pickens, with a nearly impressive forced missed tackle and YAC, but the defender did just enough to get him down for a loss of six.

Another was a shotgun screen from Allen to Miller from slot alignment, able to force a missed tackle, but mustarding just two yards. Then, a late game 3rd-and-3 was a read option with Plumlee. Bad decision though to keep, with multiple defenders pursuing, and just getting rid of it to avoid the loss.

T-2nd. 0-5 air-yards: 20.0-percent. Fields’ first pass was a play-action boot, with a delayed quick-out from Jefferson that gained five yards. Later on 3rd-and-5, Allen’s in the red zone, a play-action boot but overthrows Heyward in the flat. Stalled drive led to a FG. Plumlee also had one, an out-route off a play-action boot that picked up five yards.

T-2nd. 5-10 air-yards: 20.0-percent. Allen faced a long 3rd-and-14, but the low slant throw was a bit low at seven air-yards, well short of the chains. Good catch against tight coverage, but tackled immediately. Plumlee had a similar play late game, with the differences being 2nd-and-13, and a bit of YAC for ten yards.

T-2nd. Explosive (20-plus air-yards): 20.0-percent. Wilson’s final pass was key to his drive, the connection we’ve been waiting to see in stadiums with Pickens. Shotgun, standing in behind good protection, and throwing an accurate dart (21 air-yards) followed by impressive YAC for 32 yards.

Next was Allen’s aforementioned explosive play. The shotgun go-ball was pretty, along with an awesome catch despite DPI at 28 air-yards, a 3rd-and-8 conversion plus monster YAC and impressive 59-yard strike. Allen also had the other on 3rd-and-7, another accurate go-ball despite being hit, but unfortunately Jenkins’ second foot was barely out of bounds.

#6. 15-20 air-yards: 6.7-percent. One pass, the previously mentioned Pruitt over-the-middle red zone snag.

Here are the dots of completions/incompletions for the game:

Nice to see less conservation, hopefully a sign to come for the regular season.

Completion Rates By Distance:

WILSON:

Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

Explosive: 1/1 (100-percent).

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 0/0 (N/A).

0-5 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

10-15 air-yards: 2/3 (66.7-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent).

Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

ALLEN:

Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 0/1 (0.0-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

Explosive: 1/2 (50-percent).

PLUMLEE:

Behind-the-line: 0/1 (0.0-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A).

Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Completion Rates By Location:

WILSON:

Outside left numbers: 2/2 (100-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 0/0 (N/A).

Inside hashes: 0/0 (N/A).

Right hash-right numbers: 0/0 (N/A).

Outside right numbers: 0/0 (N/A).

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 0/0 (N/A).

Left numbers-left hash: 1/2 (50-percent).

Inside hashes: 1/1 (100-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 0/0 (N/A).

Outside right numbers: 1/1 (100-percent).

ALLEN:

Outside left numbers: 0/0 (N/A).

Left numbers-left hash: 2/2 (100-percent).

Inside hashes: 0/0 (N/A).

Right hash-right numbers: 0/0 (N/A).

Outside right numbers: 1/3 (33.3-percent).

PLUMLEE:

Outside left numbers: 0/1 (0.0-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 0/0 (N/A).

Inside hashes: 0/0 (N/A).

Right hash-right numbers: 2/2 (100-percent).

Outside right numbers: 1/1 (100-percent).

Now for the heat-maps for charted-passes, then completions only:

Low volume impacts the maps, Wilson’s two throws for example. Intermediate and beyond, and over-the-middle, sign me up.

Next, let’s look at the 62 charted throws this preseason:

Here are the preseason percentages by pass distance, including the previous average, and 2023 regular season rates to see trends:

#1. 0-5 air yards: Preseason 38.7-percent. Previously 44.7-percent. 2023 35.0-percent.

#2. 5-10 air yards: Preseason 29.0-percent. Previously 31.9-percent. 2023 23.8-percent.

#3. Behind-the-line: Preseason 21.0-percent. Previously 21.3-percent. 2023 18.5-percent.

#4. Explosive: Preseason 12.9-percent. Previously 10.6-percent. 2023 12.4-percent.

#5. 15-20 air yards: Preseason 11.3-percent. Previously 12.8-percent. 2023 10.8-percent.

#6. 10-15 air yards: Preseason 9.7-percent. Previously 4.3-percent. 2023 13.0-percent.

Explosives moved up a spot this week. Lots of upticks this preseason compared to 2023, with 10-15 yards the exception.

Completion Rates By Distance:

Behind-the-line: Wilson 3/3 100-percent. Fields 3/3 100-percent. Allen 6/6 100-percent. Plumlee 0/1 0.0-percent.

0-5 air yards: Wilson 5/6 83.3-percent. Fields 9/11 81.8-percent. Allen 5/6 83.3-percent. Plumlee 1/1 100-percent.

5-10 air yards: Wilson 0/0 N/A. Fields 7/8 87.5-percent. Allen 5/5 100-percent. Plumlee 2/2 100-percent.

10-15 air yards: Wilson 1/1 100-percent. Fields 3/4 75.0-percent. Allen 0/0 N/A. Plumlee 1/1 100-percent.

15-20 air yards: Wilson 0/0 N/A. Fields 3/4 75.0-percent. Allen 3/3 100-percent. Plumlee 0/0 N/A.

Explosive: Wilson 1/2 50.0-percent. Fields 0/1 0.0-percent. Allen 4/5 80.0-percent. Plumlee 0/0 N/A.

Completion Rates By Location:

Outside left numbers: Wilson 3/4 75.0-percent. Fields 6/7 85.7-percent. Allen 3/3 100-percent. Plumlee 0/1 0.0-percent.

Left numbers-left hash: Wilson 4/4 100-percent. Fields 3/4 75.0-percent. Allen 8/8 100-percent. Plumlee 0/0 N/A.

Inside hashes: Wilson 1/1 100-percent. Fields 2/2 100-percent. Allen 0/0 N/A. Plumlee 0/0 N/A.

Right hash-right numbers: Wilson 2/2 100-percent. Fields 1/3 33.3-percent. Allen 3/3 100-percent. Plumlee 2/2 100-percent.

Outside right numbers: Wilson 0/1 0.0-percent. Fields 7/8 87.5-percent. Allen 6/8 75.0-percent. Plumlee 1/1 100-percent.

Mostly short game for Wilson. Fields had high completion rates overall, sans the lone explosive (incomplete). Allen had strong percentages too, and we see Plumlee’s game three numbers again. Interesting that Wilson and Fields had the inside hash throws, which lacked in Pittsburgh since my charting. All complete and encouragingly effective.

To close, here are the 2024 preseason dots and heat maps for all preseason attempts, along with the completions only heat map:

Everyone’s maps widened in the finale, seeing the ideal expansion of pass distances to end the preseason. Thankfully, that aided a much better performance for the Steelers passing game and offense. Here’s to hoping that is a launching board to a strong start to the 2024 regular season.