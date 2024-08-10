Steelers OLB4 Battle Heats Up In Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker position took a hit before their preseason opener with Markus Golden going on the reserve/retired list. That made the performances of Kyron Johnson and Jeremiah Moon last night all the more important to watch. Moon was the presumed favorite to win the fourth outside linebacker job, but Johnson impressed early in camp. Both have missed time in training camp due to injuries, but when it came time to hit the field for the preseason opener, they both impressed with splash plays.

Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt are going to start, while Nick Herbig will likely serve as Pittsburgh’s third outside linebacker after being the fourth guy last season. But there’s an open competition for the fourth spot. It likely will come down to Moon and Johnson with Julius Welschof also in the mix.

Moon didn’t play as much last night as Johnson (41 snaps), but in Moon’s 23 snaps, he was impactful. He was second on the team with six total tackles, three of which were solo, and he also had a sack. While Moon essentially had a free run to the quarterback, with Pittsburgh sending Grayland Arnold on a blitz and miscommunication from Houston’s backup offensive line allowing Moon to rush free, he still showed good closing speed and was able to make the play, and that’s what matters.

Meanwhile, Johnson had three solo tackles in his 41 snaps, including a tackle for a loss when he sniffed out a jet sweep that Houston had run twice before.

It was impressive play recognition and Johnson quickly got in the backfield and made the play to bring down WR Johnny Johnson III for a loss of four. That forced Houston to punt with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Steelers a last-ditch attempt to tie the game.

For what it’s worth, Johnson was the higher-rated player by Pro Football Focus, which gave him an 81.9 overall grade, with Moon receiving a 59.7. That Moon didn’t get as many snaps can be read as either as the Steelers felt more comfortable with Moon and didn’t need to see as much out of him, or they were taking it cautious with his injury. On the flip side, Johnson seeing more snaps could signal the team wanting to see more out of him and if he’s a viable option to push Moon for the job.

I don’t want to read too much into the snap counts because of the fact that it could be for a variety of reasons. The fact of the matter is both guys made an impact on the game last night and played well, and it’s one of the more fascinating position battles on the roster right now.

Golden seemed like he would be the guy to win the job. He was a veteran who had familiarity with the system, spending 2023 with the Steelers, but his decision to retire has re-opened the door for Moon or Johnson to win the job. It’s a battle worth watching closely, and it’s one that will likely come down to the final preseason game.