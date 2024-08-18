Steelers Offense Struggles In 9-3 Preseason Loss To Bills

Russell Wilson made his preseason debut, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense was lifeless as the group struggled throughout the team’s 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The two teams traded punts to open the game, with OLB Nick Herbig coming through with a third-down sack that ended Buffalo’s opening drive.

It was a sloppy start for the Steelers on offense as QB Russell Wilson took two sacks through the team’s first two drives and Pittsburgh failed to pick up a first down. Their first third down came on the third series of the game on a 9-yard run by RB Najee Harris, but the drive ended with another sack, the third sack Pittsburgh took in as many drives.

The highlight of the first quarter and a half for the Steelers was the punting as P Cameron Johnston boomed punts of 61, 65 and 64 yards in three of his first four punts. An interception by S Miles Killebrew provided some momentum, although Pittsburgh’s drive ended after a third-down completion by QB Russell Wilson to WR Van Jefferson was short of the sticks. K Chris Boswell missed a 52-yard field goal with 6:43 left in the half.

Buffalo got on the board first with a 27-yard Tyler Bass field goal with 2:10 left in the first half that gave the Bills a 3-0 lead. The Bills were buoyed by a 27-yard completion from QB Mitch Trubisky to TE Zach Davidson that moved them into the red zone from the Pittsburgh 41.

QB Justin Fields used his legs to move the Steelers into Buffalo territory late in the first half with a 20-yard scramble that brought the team to the Buffalo 30. After a 5-yard catch by WR Scotty Miller, K Chris Boswell knocked through a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to tie the game, 3-3.

It was a rough half for the offense, as the Steelers took three sacks and struggled to move the ball. Pittsburgh’s defense did a good job limiting Buffalo offensively and keeping the game tied at the half. Russell Wilson went 8-10 for 47 yards in his preseason debut.

Buffalo drove down the field on its opening drive of the second half largely thanks to rookie RB Ray Davis, who broke off multiple nice runs, including a 19-yard run to the Pittsburgh 7. A pass breakup by CB Darius Rush on 3rd and goal forced Buffalo to settle for three, and Tyler Bass hit a 26-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 6-3 lead.

Fields used his legs well on Pittsburgh’s next drive, running for a first down and gain of 8 and then adding another 8 yards on a scramble. Pittsburgh moved to the Buffalo 27 on a 15-yard completion from Fields to TE Connor Heyward. Pittsburgh wouldn’t get points on the drive though. The Steelers went for it on 4th and 2 from the Buffalo 9 but Fields was stopped for a loss on a read option.

Buffalo rode rookie RB Frank Gore Jr. to another scoring drive, as it gave him the ball five straight plays and he moved them from their own 44 to the Pittsburgh 31. On 3rd and 4 in the red zone, the Steelers were able to bottle up Gore and Buffalo settled for another field goal from Bass. He hit a 31-yard try, his third field goal of the game, to put the Bills up 9-3 with 9:07 left in the game.

Pittsburgh brought Fields back out with a chance to take the lead, and a 19-yard strike to WR Dez Fitzpatrick on 3rd and 7 from the Buffalo 45 put the Steelers in a good spot at the Buffalo 26. But Pittsburgh was stuffed on a 3rd and 1 run, and with just over three minutes remaining, the team went for it again, but Fields’ pass was incomplete to Connor Heyward. The turnover on downs with 3:05 left kept Buffalo’s lead at 9-3.

Pittsburgh got a stop on Buffalo’s next drive and got the ball back, but the Steelers went three and out and the Bills would win, 9-3. Fields finished the game 11-of-17 with 92 yards through the air and eight carries for 42 yards. While he had some nice moments, the team couldn’t put any points on the board with him under center for the second straight week.

Pittsburgh moves to 0-2 in the preseason and will face the Detroit Lions in its preseason finale next Saturday.