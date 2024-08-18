Steelers’ Offense Miserable In Russell Wilson Debut

Russell Wilson has made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut, and Sunday morning, he’ll have the bruises to prove it. Wilson and the offense struggled to keep their head above water and across five offenses drives, produced zero points. Missing the team’s preseason opener due to a calf injury, Wilson got the start Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills. He completed 8-of-10 passes but for just 47 yards, was sacked three times, and hit four total times.

Wilson’s longest completion was just 12 yards, a third-down checkdown to RB Jaylen Warren, who would leave the game with a hamstring injury. Pittsburgh’s offensive line struggled to protect him, RT Broderick Jones struggling in particular and allowing two sacks.

He later allowed a pressure and QB hit when Justin Fields checked in late in the first half.

Consistently playing in third and long, the Steelers’ offense never got into a rhythm and as a team, was stuck in negative passing yards until its fourth drive. Russell Wilson fired one vertical shot down the left sideline intended for George Pickens. Pickens made a spectacular catch and may have gotten both feet inbounds but the refs ruled it incomplete and upheld the call after Mike Tomlin’s challenge.

Wilson’s first completion hit WR Van Jefferson in the left flat for 4 yards. Wilson also helped pick up the only successful conversion the first-team offense had on six tries, connecting with Jefferson over the middle for 11 yards on 3rd and 2. That drive stalled but provided the only opportunity for points. K Chris Boswell missed a 52-yard field goal, his kick clanking off the left upright.

During a Thursday press conference, Tomlin indicated that the starters would play four series. Given their lack of success, they went a fifth series. But the result was all-too familiar, ending in a three-and-out and punt.

It’s unknown if Wilson will play in next week’s preseason finale on the road against the Detroit Lions. It would be useful to get the offense snaps on the road, even in a less intense preseason game, considering the Steelers’ first two games of the regular season are away from Acrisure Stadium. And given how much the offense struggled Saturday, they don’t deserve the chance to relax.