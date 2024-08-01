Steelers Offense Is ‘Further Along’ From A Physicality Standpoint Than Expected, Arthur Smith Believes

Coming into training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it very clear to anyone listening or paying attention that they wanted to play a certain style and brand of football.

That would be the old-school, physical, run-heavy brand of football, getting back to the roots that made the Steelers the Steelers at their peak.

So far through the first week of training camp, which has featured two full-padded practices, the Steelers have shown that physical, nasty style of play – on both sides of the football.

For new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the offense is further along in that style of play from a mentality standpoint than he could have expected to this point in training camp.

Speaking with reporters Thursday following practice on Chuck Noll Field, Smith said it’s been positive seeing the offense progress the way it has from that mentality aspect.

“Yeah, I think we’re further along in that regard in terms of style of play than I anticipated, and that’s been a positive,” Smith said of his offense, according to video via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on YouTube.

The offense under Smith has been quite physical early in training camp, particularly in the run game.

Pittsburgh’s rebuilt offensive line is controlling the line of scrimmage in team 11-on-11 periods, both full field and in Seven Shots, and is establishing itself up front in the run game overall, getting after the Steelers’ star-studded defensive front.

Some of the struggles against the run early in training camp has drawn some criticism from star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who stated that the defense has to do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage.

That has to be music to Smith’s ears, especially as a former offensive lineman himself.

Controlling the line of scrimmage offensively has been a big emphasis for the Steelers, especially after drafting rookies Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. So far, those rookies are living up to the billing, and even letting their toughness and nastiness show after the whistle, too.

Both McCormick and Fautanu were involved in a heated training camp fight on Wednesday after a late hit on quarterback Justin Fields. For Smith, he wants the linemen to be smart in those situations and not hurt the team or themselves. At the same time, the rookies are exactly who he thought they were when they were drafted.

“Yeah, they are who we thought they were, and that part is a positive,” Smith said. “But you know, when something happens in a game, we can’t hurt the team with the person fouls and all that stuff.

“But yeah, that’s good to see ’em bite.”

Hopefully the Steelers’ offense continues to play that physical, nasty style of football, establishing dominance at the line of scrimmage. And hopefully the rookies — especially Fautanu and Frazier — can be key pieces in the trenches and continue to show that “bite” that Smith likes to see.