Steelers ‘Not In That Mode’ Yet To Determine Backup Tackles – Meaning They Don’t Know The Starters Either

The Pittsburgh Steelers only have a couple weeks to go, but they still have some sorting out to do. We don’t even know, for example, which tackles will be starting, and where they will be playing. There are several variables in play, each affecting the other, and three possible line combinations. Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, and Troy Fautanu are the candidates, but who plays and where?

“I don’t know that we’re ready to identify that”, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday when asked about the backup tackle position, via transcript provided by the Steelers. “We’re not in that mode. We’re still at 90, trying to get to 53 and so we’re not in that mode right now of how we divide up labor within a smaller group”. In other words, they don’t even know who’s starting yet among Moore, Jones, and Fautanu, let alone who is backing up.

Let’s quickly run down the variables, two of which involve health. Rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu is dealing with an MCL sprain, but he could potentially be ready for the season opener. Even if he is healthy, though, there is no guarantee the Steelers start him, even if that is their plan.

Then there is Broderick Jones, the Steelers’ first-round pick a year ago. He started half of his rookie season at right tackle, and has worked mostly there this offseason. The Steelers want to move Jones to the left side, but they needed Fautanu to crack the lineup first. Now he is dealing with an elbow injury (among others, apparently), and not looking good. He could either play left or right tackle or watch from the bench, at this point.

Finally, there is Dan Moore Jr, the fourth-year veteran who already has three years of starting experience. The Steelers only view Moore as a left tackle, so if Jones were to play there, he would be on the bench. But Moore could end up starting with either Jones or Fautanu at right tackle.

Or Jones and Fautanu could start and Moore could be on the bench. The only problem with that is Jones would have to be the backup right tackle if Fautanu gets hurt, Moore plugging in at left tackle. It’s all pretty convoluted, and the Steelers don’t seem to know where things will land yet.

On the whole, Dan Moore Jr. has been not only the healthiest but the best tackle in the Steelers’ training camp. While Troy Fautanu did some good things, he had some key low moments in his minimal preseason work. And Broderick Jones knows as well as anybody that he hasn’t looked like himself.

Between Moore, Jones, and Fautanu, the Steelers still have to figure out who is starting. Fautanu isn’t physically ready to play, so Moore and Jones. If they look cohesive and play well, perhaps the Steelers will just ride with them. Then they could allow Fautanu to heal and work his way into the lineup at a more leisurely pace.