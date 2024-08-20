Steelers, Mike Tomlin ‘Not Looking For Excuses’ Regarding Broderick Jones’ Struggles

“We’re not looking for excuses,” Tomlin said to reporters Tuesday when asked if the brace was giving Jones some trouble, according to the transcript provided by the team.

Nor should they be. This is a results-oriented business. Right now, the results are not good for Broderick Jones, regardless of circumstances. He’s out there and available to the Steelers, so he has to be better.

When the team reconvened on Monday, it was undoubtedly a tough film session for the second-year tackle. He really struggled to do much of anything right, both as a pass blocker and a run blocker. His technique was poor, his pad level was too high, and his punch was lacking power.

He wasn’t even using independent hands in pass protection, which is what offensive line coach Pat Meyer wants.

For Tomlin, how Broderick Jones responds in his next opportunity on the field will be very telling. Presumably, that will come on Saturday on the road in Detroit against the Lions at 1 p.m.