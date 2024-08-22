Steelers Lose Another $231,111 In 2024 Salary Cap Space Due To More Injury Settlements

The Pittsburgh Steelers incurred yet another salary cap adjustment on the NFLPA public salary cap sheet on Thursday morning and this time it cost them $231,111 in total space. As was the case on Wednesday morning, this Thursday morning adjustment was due to previous injury settlements the team had issued.

While the NFLPA public salary cap page does not provide specifics as to which players and exact amounts were accounted for in these updates, it’s a good bet that former DT Breiden Fehoko was one of two or three players to whom this Thursday morning adjustment applies. It was likely a settlement for four weeks for him, but that has not yet been verified.

Fehoko is one of eight players the Steelers have issued injury settlements to so far this offseason. The other seven players on that list are WR Keilahn Harris, DB Luq Barcoo, DB Nate Meadors, ILB Tyler Murray, DB Kalon Barnes, WR Tarik Black, and DB Grayland Arnold.

As noted in my Wednesday morning post, the Steelers were given a $83,889 injury settlement adjustment to their 2024 salary cap space. This means that in the last two days the team has incurred injury settlement adjustments that total $315,000.

There is likely to be at least one more injury settlement salary cap adjustment on the way for the Steelers and quite possibly even two based on my accounting and tracking of the information provided so far. After all of these injury settlement adjustments finally hit the NFLPA public salary cap page, it will be much easier to pinpoint which players received what amounts.

As of Thursday morning, the Steelers are $15,541,579 under the cap with their Rule of 51 total. That amount is pending a few more injury settlement amounts being accounted for, however. The Steelers also have two players who are on their Reserve/Injured list in OL Nate Herbig and OLB David Perales.