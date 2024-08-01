Steelers’ Kick Return Pairings Start To Take Shape At Training Camp

The new kickoff rules that will debut in the NFL later tonight at the Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans should be one of the most talked-about changes for the 2024 season. Almost immediately after the rule change was announced, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move to sign return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson to their roster on a two-year, $6 million contract.

Unfortunately, Patterson started out training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with a hamstring injury, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Patterson has slowly been working his way back with increased activity on the sideline before and during practice, but it could still be some time before they activate the 33-year-old from the NFI list.

On Thursday’s practice, the Steelers participated in a kickoff session, and, per Alex Kozora on X, some of the return pairings are starting to take shape.

Daijun Edwards and Jonathan Ward also coming in as a third pairing of returners. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2024

The pairings are as follows:

First Team: RB Jaylen Warren, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Second Team: WR Calvin Austin III, WR Quez Watkins

Third Team: RB Daijun Edwards, RB Jonathan Ward

This pecking order is definitely subject to change as the Steelers begin to work through what they want their kick return unit to look like. The new rules condense the area in which the play takes place, so it might favor bigger and stronger runners rather than pure speed.

Tomlin told the media after Saturday’s practice that they planned on casting a wide net to determine the kick return players and said Warren would be a part of that. Warren was the player who jokingly stated Justin Fields might be a part of the kick return plans earlier in the offseason. That is not the case right now, but fourth-string QB Plumlee is with that first-team unit. That can and likely will change once Patterson returns, but it speaks to Plumlee’s athleticism as a former WR in college.

Plumlee’s path to the 53-man roster goes through Kyle Allen. Allen has been impressive so far at training camp with extra opportunities, while Russell Wilson sits out with a calf injury.

The only players on this list who are locks for the roster are Calvin Austin III and Jaylen Warren. Somebody like Jonathan Ward could surprise and make the roster as a fourth running back, especially with Patterson more of a pure return specialist at his age. Certainly, his abilities on special teams would be a big factor in that equation.

Is it worth risking Warren’s health on kick return? He is going to be a big part of the offense as a close second to Najee Harris. His ability to break tackles and his burst with the ball in his hands certainly make him an intriguing candidate for the new play.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly recently stated via 93.7 The Fan his worries that the new rule is a disaster waiting to happen.

There is definitely an unknown element with the new rule, and some teams will probably be more creative than others. Depending on the success of certain teams, the rest of the NFL will likely fall in line with whatever is working around the league. Plenty of intrigue this year for what was once a dead play in the modern NFL. Let’s hope the Steelers can make kick return an asset rather than a liability in 2024.