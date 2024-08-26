Steelers Hire Football Analytics And Scouting Interns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made two late additions to their front office staff, hiring Jake Clancy as the team’s football analytics intern. While it’s not clear exactly when the hire was made, the Steelers.com front office page was recently updated to reflect Clancy’s name. Additionally, the team has hired Keaton Hunt as a scouting intern.

Clancy is one of three members of the Steelers’ front office who carry an analytics title, joining Tosin Kazeem and Donovan Moore. It’s also worth noting that over the offseason, Kazeem has had his title changed from football analyst to football analytics coordinator. This change on the team site occurred between April and June, according to our database of the front office website. Moore was hired in January, making Clancy one of two analytics staffers brought on this year.

Here are their names, and Kazeem’s new title, listed on the team website.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much verifiable information out there on Clancy’s background. But as a member of the department, he’ll help track data and create reports on the Steelers’ roster and opponents.

General manager Omar Khan has embraced analytics more than Kevin Colbert, who hired staffers late in his career but saw plenty of turnover with employees often quickly moving on to other places. To be fair, Khan has had the same occur, losing Will Britt during the 2023 summer. Colbert has also repeatedly told the story of challenging analytics staffers by asking them if they can measure heart and generally showing a distaste for the numbers-heavy direction of the NFL.

Hunt appears, though this is not confirmed, to be a sports management major who attended UMass-Amherst. According to his LinkedIn profile, which does not show him working for the Steelers, he served as a scouting intern for the Miami Dolphins from July 2022 to April 2023. Most recently, he worked as a recruiting assistant for Miami (Fla.) until June of this year.

This offseason, Khan and the Steelers front office and scouting staff have experienced their largest turnover. Including the interns, Pittsburgh added seven new names to its front office. There are only nine holdovers from Colbert’s tenure and not all of them are from the scouting department.