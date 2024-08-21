Steelers Extend TV Agreement With KDKA Through 2027 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long had a partnership with local news outlet KDKA-TV. The relationship started in 1998 with the airing of preseason games, and now that relationship is set to continue through the 2027 season, per a press release issued by the Steelers on Wednesday morning. That extends the relationship to 29 consecutive seasons.

“We are excited to announce the continuation of our longstanding partnership with KDKA-TV,” Steelers VP of Sales & Marketing Ryan Huzjak said in a statement. “This new agreement will extend our relationship to 29 consecutive seasons broadcasting preseason games, pre- and post-game shows and the most comprehensive year-round Steelers coverage to our fans throughout the region.”

This means the same crew that has presented the recent preseason games, including Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch, Missi Matthews, Max Starks, and A.J. Ross will continue to provide coverage in the preseason for years to come. Multiple former Steelers are involved with these broadcasts, which is always great to see with a unique perspective into the team’s inner workings. Pompeani was a part of the first KDKA-Steelers broadcast back in 1998, so it will continue to be a remarkable run for him as one of the faces of the Steelers’ broadcasts.

The regular-season games are divided up among the NFL’s massive television deals with the major networks, but the preseason gives each team some control over how the games get presented.

Beyond the preseason games, they broadcast events such as the Steelers Draft Show, the Steelers Training Camp Show, Steelers Kickoff Pregame, Steelers Extra Point Post Game, Steelers Weekly Wrap-Up and more.

With the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh in 2026, this ensures no changes with the broadcasting rights until after the event. They should be able to do some pretty unique things covering the draft with it projected to be the biggest event in the history of the city.