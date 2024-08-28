Steelers Come Up Empty In Post-Cutdown Waiver Claim Process

With all teams required to submit their initial 53-man rosters on Tuesday at 4 PM/ET, there were hundreds of players either released outright if they are vested veterans or exposed to the waiver process if not. Today at noon ET, the waiver claims went through, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were not awarded anybody, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X.

This does not necessarily mean they didn’t submit any claims. The waiver order is in reverse of the league standings from the year prior. It mimics the draft order from the 2024 NFL Draft for the first three weeks of the season, including this preseason process.

None of the players that the Steelers waived were claimed, either. All players who cleared waivers are now free to sign with any team in the league, including to teams’ practices squads.

Here are all of the waived Steelers that cleared waivers and are now free to sign elsewhere (or to the Steelers practice squad).

This doesn’t mean the Steelers are done making moves. There are still over 1,000 players who were on 90-man rosters that are looking for their next NFL opportunity. A good portion of those players are undrafted rookies, but there are plenty of veterans who could be meaningful additions to the Steelers’ roster.

The Steelers have some notable cracks to fill in their current roster. The wide receiver room could use some help, and cornerback—both on the outside and in the slot—could use some upgrades or additional competition. The special teams units often go overlooked, but the gunner situation on the punt unit requires attention. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, including WR Miles Boykin and CB James Pierre. Both of those players filled the gunner role for the Steelers last season.

