Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – August 6 – Russell Wilson Increases Workload, Keeanu Benton Out

The big news of the day with the Steelers returning to practice after an off-day Monday was the increased workload for QB Russell Wilson, who is recovering from a calf injury. Wilson practiced the most he has in Latrobe, Pa., working in Seven Shots for the first time and also taking reps in team sessions.

OLB Alex Highsmith also suffered a groin injury, per head coach Mike Tomlin, as did LB Tyler Murray. S Nate Meadors suffered a hamstring injury and DL DeMarvin Leal also suffered an injury, Tomlin told reporters after practice via Steelers.com.

LB Patrick Queen was in pads and practicing after missing the last two practices due to a minor ankle injury. Queen didn’t participate in team but was a limited participant, which is a good sign after missing practice Saturday and Sunday.

TE Rodney Williams was also in pads after missing practice on Sunday, while DT Keaanu Benton missed practice. The nature of Benton’s injury or reason why he missed practice today is unknown. He was in shorts watching practice.

OLB Jeremiah Moon and CB Grayland Arnold were working off to the side as they make their way back from unknown injuries, per Alex Kozora. Moon was in pads after missing practice the last few days.

Also working off to the side as they continue to ramp up work were DL Dean Lowry, who is on the Active/PUP list, and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who is on the NFI list. LB Cole Holcomb also remains on Active/PUP.

OG Isaac Seumalo got his fourth veteran rest day of camp while DL Cameron Heyward and OLB T.J. Watt had half/rest days as the team continued to rest some of its veterans. S Minkah Fitzpatrick did return to team work after being limited for much of last week.

WR Roman Wilson remains in an ankle brace after suffering an ankle sprain last Tuesday.

All in all, Russell Wilson’s increased workload is a good thing, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue to ramp up as the days go on. We’ll monitor the status of Benton and why he was out today, but generally a positive day with Queen back practicing, even limited, and Wilson’s increased work.