Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – August 4 – Dean Lowry, Cordarrelle Patterson Ramping Up Work

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their longest stretch of practices of training camp, with their sixth in a row happening Sunday afternoon at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

LB Patrick Queen missed his second straight practice while OLB Jeremiah Moon also remained out of practice. Queen appeared to suffer an ankle injury during Friday Nights Lights, but it’s likely the team is just being cautious with him.

QB Russell Wilson threw his first pass during 11 on 11 today as he inches closer to a return from a calf injury that’s limited him in camp. Throwing in team activities is a good sign that Wilson could be ready this week.

OLB Kyron Johnson returned to practice after missing the last three days of practice with a hamstring injury, although he was limited. WR Roman Wilson had his walking boot off, a good sign following an ankle sprain suffered in practice on Tuesday, but he still remained out of practice.

OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cameron Heyward and OLB T.J. Watt all returned to practice today after a rest day yesterday. DL Larry Ogunjobi was dressed but did limited work as the team looked to give him some rest, per Kozora.

TE Rodney Williams, who returned to practice in a fuller capacity yesterday, was out today and jogging on the side along with DL Dean Lowry, who is on the Active/PUP list and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who is on NFI, per Alex Kozora. Lowry also did some bag work. LB Cole Holcomb also remains on Active/PUP.

With yesterday being a non-padded practice, it made sense for Williams to do more, but with the pads coming back on today, he went back to being a non-participant.

CB Grayland Arnold was also working off to the side after missing practice yesterday with an injury. He was limited today.

With Monday being an off day, we could see some of these guys back in the fold come Tuesday when the team returns to practice.