Steelers 2024 Training Camp Diary: Day Eight

Fireworks ended the Pittsburgh Steelers annual Friday Night Lights training camp practice. But there were fireworks throughout practice, the most intense of camp so far. Thanks for staying up with us as we dive into our notes.

Camp Report (Day Eight)

– Injury Report: Not practicing Friday were WR Roman Wilson (left ankle) and OLB Kyron Johnson (hamstring). Wilson wore a grey boot extending up past his ankle but Mike Tomlin indicated earlier this week it was precautionary. He chatted with OC Arthur Smith and RB Cordarrelle Patterson before practice got going. Tomlin didn’t mention his name but I didn’t see Jeremiah Moon throughout practice during individual or team periods.

QB Russell Wilson (calf) and TE Rodney Williams (shoulder) were limited. Status quo on both. Wilson still just doing straight dropbacks and not rolling/booting out during drills like the other quarterbacks. Williams is working during individual session but not team. Minkah Fitzpatrick also didn’t work in team so wonder if there’s something minor going on there, though he dressed and overall it’s not serious.

Though not injured, OLB Markus Golden worked in team session after being limited to individual work yesterday.

– Rain held off but it was a hot one until the sun went down. There was literal applause when a cloud blotted out the sun for a few minutes.

– Buses showed up from Saint Vincent College to a big-time cheer as Renegade played over the PA system. This was also the first year without Bill Hillgrove doing the play-by-play of the event, retiring from the Steelers’ booth earlier this year. Rob King didn’t replace him today.

– Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith and owner Art Rooney II spoke early in practice.

– One strange sight. Someone wearing a Dionte Johnson No. 5 Carolina Panthers jersey to practice Also spotted a Kansas City Chiefs shirt and a Micah Parsons shirt. Also got roasted by someone at a nursing home outside after practice to watch fireworks, telling all Steelers fans “Go Browns!” as we walked by.

– Many players signing autographs before practice. But perhaps no one signed as many as QB Justin Fields, who went down a large section of the fence line signing autographs and taking pictures/selfies with fans. Signed for a literal 10 minutes, a long time pre-practice, and even signed a handful more after the initial practice horn sounded at 7:02 PM. Fields has a big smile and seemed happy to have the crowd.

– In early on-air warmups, Troy Fautanu ran first-team right tackle with Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. Seemed notable at first glance but I think that was because Broderick Jones was still getting his gear on, including the big arm brace on his right arm. Jones ran first-team right tackle throughout practice.

– Offense and defense stretched in opposite end zones, only able to work on one field at the high school instead of the three they’re afforded at Saint Vincent College.

– Tight ends working on pass sets/pass protection early in practice, Darnell Washington and Matt Sokol taking several sets.

– Offensive line working on stunt pickup in individual work.

– Quick note watching receivers/tight ends on air. Washington is a natural hands catcher. Question about his burst and change of direction but he consistently plucks away from his body.

First Team Period (Seven Shots)

1. Ball on the two. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson at corner. 11 personnel with Van Jefferson, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin III the slot receivers. Justin Fields in at QB. Fields has TE Pat Freiermuth open in the left flat, appeared to be some defensive communication, for the score.

2. 11 personnel. Trips wide receivers right. MyCole Pruitt the backside X-receiver in this alignment. Short right throw and George Pickens makes a tough catch from Fields for the score.

3. Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk the DTs. 22 personnel with Jack Colletto in at FB. Van Jefferson the lone WR. Najee Harris carry up the middle for the score, just sneaking over the goal line. Broderick Jones raises his hands up in the air to celebrate the touchdown.

4. Fields under center. 13 personnel. Fields play-action. Throw to the back of the end zone underneath the left upright. Pickens makes a leaping and toe-tapping catch in the end zone for the score, a nice snag and body control. Another touchdown, the third from Fields in the air.

5. Kyle Allen comes in at QB. 11 personnel. Allen throws left side seemingly out in front of WR Dez Fitzpatrick but Fitzpatrick reaches out in front of him and makes a great grab for the touchdown. Big celebration after.

6. 22 personnel, Colletto in at fullback. RB La’Mical Perine on the carry, bouncing off a blocker on the right side and over the middle, just getting over the goal line before Payton Wilson can tackle him. Wilson brought him down but ref ruled Perine broke the plane.

7. Offense looking for the rare sweep. 13 personnel, Pickens the lone receiver. Mike Tomlin puts the starters on both sides back in to see if the offense can post the shutout. Fields fade in the right corner to Pickens. It’s incomplete, though a ref threw a flag. I’ll give the win to the defense because there was no touchdown but even in a “win,” the defense had their hands full.

Backs On ‘Backers

– Second and final time they’ll run it this camp. And whew boy, it was a wild one.

1. Darnell Washington handles and stops this Alex Highsmith bull rush.

2. They go again. Washington steers Highsmith up the arc into the crowd of offensive players, backs and tight ends, waiting their turn. A win for Washington.

3. Heavy collision between LB Patrick Queen and RB Najee Harris. They’re just wrestling at this point and both go to the ground like a WWE takedown. I’m not even sure who threw who. Lots of jawing and chirping afterward and tempers immediately flare.

Throughout the session, Najee Harris was trash talking and yelling and not backing down from Queen and Elandon Roberts.

4. Harris and Queen go again. Queen with a bull jolts Harris back initially but he re-fits his hands and ends up winning the rep.

5. TE MyCole Pruitt seals EDGE Nick Herbig upfield.

6. LB Elandon Roberts versus RB Jaylen Warren. Roberts with a hard bull that runs through Warren, a great rep for Roberts.

7. They go again. Warren anchors down and stunts Roberts, running full steam at him. Warren keeps fighting and shoves Roberts down and towards the offensive players in the line behind him. More jawing, more skirmishes, teammates are flying in, Mike Tomlin’s trying to break it up. The place is going crazy. This isn’t a drill anymore. This is war.

8. Missed part of the next rep but Markus Golden won this rep.

9. Golden either used a swim or rip to beat TE Matt Sokol.

10. Great rep from La’Mical Perine, battling and throwing down LB Payton Wilson at the end. Harris is hyped for Perine and Wilson gets taunted for losing.

11. Nice swipe by LB Jacoby Windmon to beat TE Pat Freiermuth.

12. They go again. Windmon gets Freiermuth on a spin, though wins the rep a little less impressively. This one harder to evaluate.

13. And the coaches may have given Freiermuth the edge in the above rep because he faces Windmon again, usually reserved for tie-breakers. I have Windmon winning this one.

14. LB Mark Robinson swim/rip to beat FB Jack Colletto.

15. Washington locks up DL DeMarvin Leal for the win. Leal tried to rush him down the middle and he couldn’t move him.

16. Washington seals Leal wide and up the arc for another victory.

17. LB Tyler Matakevich corners the edge against RB Jonathan Ward.

18. Better rep here for Ward, who anchors against Matakevich’s bull rush.

19. Nice bull here from OLB Julius Welschof against Sokol.

20. Payton Wilson with a strong bull rush into Perine’s chest, taking him for a ride with Perine’s hands wide and not in control. More jawing after this rep.

21. Wilson looked like he initially won on a club against RB Aaron Shampklin but Shampklin battled through. Najee Harris jumped up and down and praised Shampklin post-rep.

22. Darnell Washington throws down Nick Herbig to end this failed rush.

23 They go again. Herbig slips trying to run the arc and Washington wins yet another rep.

24. Nice anchor and win for RB Dajiun Edwards versus Windmon.

25. They go again and Windmon has more success, running through Edwards.

26. DeMarvin Leal swims over Sokol.

27. Nice bull from Leal, driving MyCole Pruitt back.

– Special teams period. Gunners and jammers working on blocking and their releases. List of players working as gunners.

Gunners: CB Beanie Bishop Jr., WR Dez Fitzpatrick, CB Kalon Barnes, WR Jacob Copeland, WR Jaray Jenkins, WR Tarik Black, CB Kyler McMichael, WR Van Jefferson, RB Jonathan Ward, WR Scotty Miller, CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Darius Rush, S Ryan Watts, and CB Cory Trice Jr.

– Ward was impressive as a gunner, winning multiple reps. Jenkins also got praise from WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, assisting in the drill, though he struggled on a later rep.

On the jammer side, Bishop and Sutton had a great rep against Barnes, not letting him get more than 5 yards after the ball and stonewalling him the rest of the way. Big high-five between the two for a job well done.

Mike Tomlin spent time watching the whole period, crucial reps as the Steelers search for two new starting gunners.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 40. Russell Wilson at QB, the first time he’s entered a team period as the starter. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson at outside corner. Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen the inside linebackers. 11 personnel. Live tackling period. Najee Harris carry off right guard for about 5 yards, NT Keeanu Benton taking him down low with others converging in.

2. 21 personnel. Justin Fields checks in for Wilson. Play-action. Nothing there and he scrambles up the middle.

3. Damontae Kazee and DeShon Elliott the starting safeties. 21 personnel, Connor Heyward in at fullback. Good run for Najee Harris, a gain of roughly 8 before T.J. Watt makes an open field stop from the backside.

4. Markus Golden working in team session at ROLB. Nick Herbig at LOLB opposite. 13 personnel. Handoff to Harris but he fumbles the clean exchange, picking the ball up but the refs blow it dead.

5. 11 personnel. QB Kyle Allen comes in. Troy Fautanu seals Markus Golden upfield but Allen has nothing there and takes off, DeMarvin Leal giving chase.

6. 11 personnel. RB Aaron Shampklin up the middle. Nothing there and he’s greeted by a trio of Steelers: NT Montravius Adams, LB Mark Robinson, and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk. Shampklin took a big hit, I think primarily from Robinson, and it’s a loss of 1.

7. Julius Welschof and Jacob Windmon the outside linebackers. Windmon was a productive pass rusher in college with 18.5 sacks between UNLV and Michigan State and he’s picking up reps on the EDGE. 21 personnel. RB Jonathan Ward churns his legs forward, a tough run of 4 or 5.

8. Fields back in. Play-action. Under pressure Fields looks to throw over the middle but rookie Payton Wilson bats it down. Tomlin praises him as Wilson and his unit gets subbed out.

“Nice hand usage,” Tomlin calls to him.

9. 12 personnel. Fields play-action. He hits a wide open WR Van Jefferson, looks like the corner covering him fell, and it’s a 30-yard gain until Cam Sutton can take him down in the open field, Sutton losing his helmet in the process.

10. 13 personnel. Nice run by Perine left side for a gain 29 yards before going out of bounds. But there was a flag for holding that brought it back.

11. DeMarvin Leal and Julius Welschof at outside linebackers. 11 personnel. Perine gets the carry again for 3 yards, Leal giving chase.

12. Russell Wilson back in at QB. Jonathan Ward carry left side. Another big run for about 22 yards, CB Kyler McMichael pushing him out. But there’s another flag, I presume, for holding.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 30. Fields in at QB. Screen to RB Najee Harris from Justin Fields but it’s Patrick Queen – as he’s done all camp – blowing up this play. Loss of 3 yards.

2. Alex Highsmith at RDE. Another screen that’s failed, incomplete. DL Cam Heyward figured it out and nearly picked it off.

3. Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal the DTs. 11 personnel. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot. Fields complete to Pickens left side for 5 yards. T.J. Watt applying pressure on this rep.

4. Nick Herbig and Markus Golden the outside linebackers. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson at cornerback. DeShon Elliott and Damontae Kazee at safety. 11 personnel. Fields pump fakes and then hits Pickens over the middle for about 20, turning upfield and sprinting to the end zone, Warren joining him the rest of the way.

5. Ball on the offense’s 42. Kyle Allen in at QB. Under intense pressure, chucking it off his backfoot far down the right sideline. Scotty Miller has a step on LCB Darius Rush but it’s over his head by a step and incomplete.

6. Miles Killebrew and Nate Meadors the safety pairing. Connor Heyward in at FB, 21 personnel. Nick Herbig and Montravius Adams getting pressure. Allen rolls right and throws along the sideline but CB Anthony Averett breaks it up.

7. Kalon Barnes and Anthony Averett the outside cornerbacks. 12 personnel. Nick Herbig and Jacoby Windmon the outside linebackers. Allen complete short right to Watkins for 5 yards, slipping as he tries to turn upfield. Payton Wilson dropping into coverage.

8. Windmon and Welschof at outside linebacker. 12 personnel, Justin Fields in at QB. Pass complete to Van Jefferson for 7 yards left side, Averett spinning him down at midfield. Pre-snap, bunch left look with two receivers and TE Connor Heyward.

9. Third-team o-line of: Devery Hamilton-Tyler Beach-Ryan McCollum-Joey Fisher-Anderson Hardy. Cory Trice Jr. and Kyler McMichael at outside corner. Cam Sutton playing safety. Fields under pressure from Leal and others and he throws it away.

10. Leal and Welschof at OLB. 11 personnel, defense mugging the A-gaps. Ryan Watts on a blitz from the defense’s right side. Allen hits Scotty Miller on a dig against McMichael for 12 yards.

11. Trice and McMichael at outside corner with Thomas Graham Jr. in the slot. Welschof and Windmon at outside linebacker. 11 personnel. Welschof beats RT Anderson Hardy but Kyle Allen scrambles.

12. Allen under center. 12 personnel. Screen right to RB Dajiun Edwards. Breiden Fehoko pressure as the linemen pull out to the right. Loss of 2 here, nice play by ILB Tyler Murray to pop Edwards shortly after the catch, though everyone stays on their feet.

Watts was vocal pre-snap down in the box, calling out defensive signals.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 41. O-line of: Moor-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. Pistol formation, 11 personnel. Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen the ILBs. Harris carry up the middle for about 8. Not live tackling here.

2. Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk the DTs. 11 personnel. Fields under pressure but he floats a pass left side complete to Jefferson for 16 yards.

3. 11 personnel. Fields hits Pickens, making a snag over his head for 11 yards against Donte Jackson. Broderick Jones seals T.J. Watt up the field.

4. 11 personnel. Watt swats down Fields’ pass along the right side.

5. Averett and Barnes the outside corners with Graham Jr. in the slot. Kyle Allen in at QB. RPO, handoff for 6. Don’t have the runner listed.

6. 11 personnel. Mark Robinson steps to the LOS, aligning as the left outside linebacker. Allen complete over the middle to Quez Watkins who gains a ton of YAC. I’ll give it a gain of 32. Big play.

7. Miles Killebrew and Ryan Watts the safety pairing. 11 personnel. Allen complete to Miller on a curl right side for a gain of 7. Graham on the tackle. Fautanu good rep taking Leal upfield as Leal couldn’t gain the edge.

8. Fields working out of pistol. Short completion left side to Pickens for 3. He slips as he tries to turn upfield, kicking the grass and looking at the spot he slipped as the play ends.

9. McMichael and Trice on the outside with Graham in the slot. Willington Previlon and Logan Lee the DTs. Leal and Welschof at outside linebacker. 11 personnel. Fields zips a pass over the middle to Calvin Austin III for about 20, Sutton diving but just missing the ball.

10. Previlon and Jacob Slade the DT pairing. 11 personnel. Allen complete to Jaray Jenkins downfield for a strong gain with a bit of YAC. I’ll call a pickup of 38 yards.

11. Breiden Fehoko and Slade the DTs. Killebrew and Sutton the safeties. Darius Rush the CBs. Checkdown from Allen to Edwards for 5 yards, Rush tagging him.

12. McMichael and Rush the outside corners. Sutton and Watts at safety. Windmon at LOLB. 11 personnel. First rep for QB John Rhys Plumlee. He would’ve been sacked three times here. Once by Graham Jr. blitzing off the defense’s left/offense’s right. Then twice after by front seven rushers. Plumlee forces a throw right side and Watts easily picks it off, running it back for a TD left side. Funny moment. Spencer Anderson and Broderick Jones, not in the drill and on the sidelines, chased after him as Watts neared the end zone.

O-Line/D-Line 1v1

1. Dan Moore Jr. seals Alex Highsmith up the arc.

2. Highsmith beats Moore with an inside counter/swipe to win.

3. Cam Heyward powerful bull rush into Isaac Seumalo, who gives some ground.

4. They go again. Nice snatch/trap from Seumalo to chop Heyward’s arm down, sending him to the ground. Don’t see that often. Good rep from Seumalo.

5. Nice rep from Nate Herbig, locking up Keeanu Benton.

6. Herbig again wins, staying square to Herbig.

7. James Daniels handles Larry Ogunjobi’s bull rush.

8. Ogunjobi better this time, getting under Daniels’ pads and leveraging Daniels.

9. T.J. Watt with a sweet inside rush to blow past Broderick Jones.

10. Broderick Jones seals T.J. Watt upfield, showing a good base. Wins the rep to save face, not letting Watt win the edge or counter back inside as Watt tried to do late.

11. DeMarvin Leal against Dylan Cook. I really can’t read my handwriting. It is “DeMarvin Leal ‘squiggle’ Dylan Cook.

12. They go again. Good hand-fighting from Leal against Cook. Felt like a pretty even rep.

13. One more time. Leal with a pretty rush that got Cook turned around and facing the wrong way.

14. Mason McCormick locks up d-line Logan Lee initially, though he shows from forward body lean at the end of the rep.

15. McCormick uses a hop step to stall out a Lee bull rush gaining initial traction.

16. Good rep from Zach Frazier to win against Breiden Fehoko, who ends up on the ground.

17. Fehoko bull rush against Frazier and Frazier looks better here than he has on past reps initially, though Fehoko shed and Frazier lunged late.

18. Good power on this bull from DL Isaiahh Loudermilk against OG Spencer Anderson.

19. Anderson seals Loudermilk upfield.

20. Loudermilk bulls through Anderson late in the rep.

21. Troy Fautanu against Nick Herbig. Fautanu quick out of his stance with his powerful lower half letting him explode off the ball. Wins the rep as Herbig falls.

22. Fautanu seals Herbig up the arc.

23. Nasty cross chop from DL Willington Previlon to beat OT Devery Hamilton.

24. Nice in/swim move from Previlon to beat Hamilton inside.

25. OG Tyler Beach wins against DL Jacobe Slade.

26. Good punch from Beach against Slade in this rep.

27. Powerful club from Lee to turn through C Ryan McCollum.

28. Bull rush from Lee against McCollum, who tries to use two hop steps to stall out the bull (Pat Meyer says it often requires two to stall them) but he can’t get his cleats in the ground and slides on the grass.

29. Better here, McCollum anchoring against Lee’s bull.

30. Joey Fisher buries Lee here, a good rep but Lee’s gotta be tired going four straight times.

31. Previlon dips to Fisher’s right/outside shoulder and gains the edge for the victory.

32. Good first punch from Fisher initially on Previlon, though he sheds the block late.

33. DeMarvin Leal dusts Anderson Hardy to the inside, a TKO win. A nice rep but Leal weirdly often gets matched up against third-teamers and not stronger competition.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the defense’s 20. Beanie Bishop over slot. Justin Fields in at QB. 11 personnel. Fields hits Pickens on a shallow cross for 5. Pickens stayed on the ground on his back for a second, not injured, but putting a slight scare in me for taking a second before getting to his feet.

2. Patrick Queen held out after dinging his foot/ankle in the previous 7 on 7. Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson the ILBs. 12 personnel. Jaylen Warren carry, bouncing off a blocker/defender and gaining 7.

3. Warren on the carry, 21 personnel. Fumbles the ball and the defense recovers. Ball security is Warren’s one Achilles heel.

4. 11 personnel. Herbig swims and beats Fautanu inside. Fields takes off and scrambles.

5. Kyle Allen in at QB. 12 personnel. RB Aaron Shampklin carry right side. Gain of 4 yards.

6. 12 personnel, Quez Watkins and Jaray Jenkins the outside receivers. TE Darnell Washington goes in motion left to right. Allen checkdown to Shampklin left side, Welschof giving chase to take him down. Ref threw a flag here, unsure of his call.

7. Leal and Welscholf the OLBs. Steelers in an empty set, 11 personnel. Allen tries to fire the ball over the middle but Cam Sutton jumps it and picks it off.

“Huge play!” Mike Tomlin calls out to Sutton after he’s on the defensive sideline post-play, clapping in praise. Repeats that line a half dozen times in Sutton’s direction.

8. Justin Fields in at QB. Throw right side in the flat and I swear Ward was setting up to throw it. Receivers downfield open and looking back for the ball and the backwards nature of the pass suggested it. But Ward bobbled the ball and it hit the turf.

9. 13 personnel. Fields under center before the offense shifts to shotgun and an empty set. Fields’ throw to the left is tipped, not sure by who, but Van Jefferson still catches it. Close to the end zone but ref ruled him short by a half-yard, if that. Gain of 9-ish.

10. 11 personnel. Trice over slot. 3×1 formation for the offense. Fields complete to Calvin Austin III on a speed out to the left. 6-yard TD. Scored with McMichael covering.

11. Jacob Copeland and Tarik Black the wide receivers along with Jaray Jenkins. 11 personnel. Edwards the running back, Russell Wilson the QB. Another handoff and it’s a 6-yard TD for Edwards.

12. Kyle Allen replaces Wilson. Throw left side to Jenkins is incomplete, S Nate Meadors covering. That ends practice.

Camp Summary (TL;DR)

– Offense definitely won the day. Justin Fields was sharp throughout practice and the offense cooked in 7 shots.

– Backs on ‘backers was just insane. Bonkers. As physical as you’ll see it. Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen definitely know how to poke the hornet’s nest. They take glee in pissing off the other side. But Najee Harris has been more vocal this camp than ever before and him and Warren have given it right back to those guys. With that and the o-line responding after Roberts clipped Fields earlier this week, you love to see it.

– No hyperbole. Darnell Washington had one of the best backs on ‘backers showings I’ve ever seen. Have him winning all six of his reps and they weren’t against guys with no chance to make the team. Two wins against Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and DeMarvin Leal.

– Sorta like Broderick Jones, the team does weird things with Leal. Playing OLB again. Going against third-teamers in OL/DL. Don’t really like any of it.

– WR Scotty Miller’s speed is very real. He’s gained a step on fast corners throughout camp.

– RB Jonathan Ward looked really good in gunner work. You don’t see many RBs do it but he deserves a look there inside a stadium once the preseason gets going.

– OT Troy Fautanu is just so darn fluid in pass protection. Builds his house in his kick set the way you’d draw it up. Little vulnerable to inside moves but not much gets around his edge, that’s for sure.

– DL Willington Previlon keeps showing up in my notes in good ways. He’s athletic with good hand usages and hip flexion. Having a good week. Practice squad material.

– More to his play in team, Queen is smart and so quick to get from Point A to Point B. He’s erased everything in the flats.

– Tough camp for OT Anderson Hardy. Been beat a lot.

– NT Montravius Adams might be the new camp king. Always puts in a good summer.

– Cam Sutton seeing a lot of time at safety this week. Has the skillset to do it and has done it in the past a bit in dime package/post-snap rotation looks. Without a ton of depth at safety in camp and Fitzpatrick not working full, chance for extra reps. Steelers needed a CB to move to S late last year and Sutton might be getting work there in case that plan is needed again, though Sutton obviously can’t help until Week 10.

– For those scoring at home, Russell Wilson yet to throw a pass in the team period. Only handoffs. Kinda an easy run tell for the defense at this point, to be honest. No. 3 = run.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

CB Joey Porter Jr. taking a selfie with a fan before practice.

Steelers Short Kings

