Steelers 2024 Training Camp Diary: Day 16

The final day of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 training camp. The team breaks camp today with a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills scheduled for tomorrow at Acrisure Stadium. Before we focus on that and this weekend’s preseason game, let’s talk about what went down during the team’s final camp session.

Camp Notes (Day 16)

– Injury roundup. Couple players not working today, mostly due to rest/veteran days off. OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cam Heyward, OLB T.J. Watt, and ILBs Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts were all given the day off. Heyward, in his gray sweats, went through individual work but not team. He did conditioning work on the side.

Not practicing due to apparent or known injuries were CB Donte Jackson, DL DeMarvin Leal, OT Troy Fautanu, and WR Roman Wilson. Details of Jackson and Leal’s injuries aren’t known. Leal went through stretch line and looked fine, dancing and jogging, so perhaps this is an upper-body problem. He and Jackson did some jogging along the field earlyin practice and hopefully will return soon. I haven’t seen Roman Wilson do much jogging, but he is walking around without a limp.

The good news front. Couple players returning. NT Keeanu Benton went through full work today after getting poked in the eye during Friday’s game. OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) was also in a helmet and jersey, coming back a bit sooner than I thought. He went through individual work but didn’t participate in team, doing some side work. He’s not 100 percent back yet but this is great news to end camp.

The bad news front. At least three injuries coming out of today’s practice. CB Grayland Arnold suffered a right calf injury, as confirmed by Mike Tomlin, while blocking as part of the kick return team during a special teams drill. A John Rhys Plumlee runback left side went past Arnold, who got caught up in the wash and hurt his knee. He felt it immediately and tried to stay in, taking a second to gather himself before going through the next rep. But he couldn’t move well and hobbled on the next return. Crouching to the ground, he pounded his fist in the ground, cursing after just getting healthy from a mid-camp injury and seeing first-team reps. He stood on the side next to trainers who didn’t do much of an examination before limping to the back of the end zone and down a small hill to get on the cart and be ushered off. His body language wasn’t good but it’s hard to tell how serious the injury is.

RB Jonathan Ward had ice on his right knee or quad later in the day, sitting on a cooler while watching the next kick return session. Post-practice, Mike Tomlin called it a hamstring injury. It looked like he tweaked something after making a short catch during the previous team period. Trainers removed the wrap and Ward walked around generally okay, speaking with Calvin Austin before walking into the team facility at the top of the hill. Not sure if he walked on his own accord or took a trip up but he walked through the doors so I assume he made it up the hill.

And C Nate Herbig left late in the day during the 7 on 7 period. Not sure what happened or when he got hurt. The o-line was working on a run blocking drill with their fellow linemen, a lower intensity period in this padless practice today. Herbig spoke with trainers for several minutes and they appeared to be checking out his left arm/shoulder, at one point having him stick his left arm straight out as they examined him. Eventually, he walked alongside a trainer up the hill, the stairs, and into the facility, entering right as Ward did. Tough day for injuries and I’m not sure when we’ll receive more updates. With camp over, I won’t be able to provide any. Arnold seems the most concerning but we’ll see who can/can’t play in Saturday’s game versus the Buffalo Bills.

– By the time I got to practice a little before 10 AM, Payton Wilson was already on the field. So was DBs Coach Grady Brown and Assistant Vince Williams, chilling on a bench and enjoying the calm before practice. With the last day of camp, the equipment crew might’ve been looking to pack up early. The bags and sleds Wilson normally used pre-practice weren’t on the far field so Wilson used LBs Coach Aaron Curry as his “blocker” to work on his punch and strike.

– Newly signed WR T.J. Luther wore No. 15 while newly signed CB Zyon Gilbert wore No. 31. Both practiced in full.

– Last day of camp, lots of autographs to sign one more time. S Damontae Kazee and QB Russell Wilson are always good about signing for fans before practice. WRs Coach Zach Azzanni even signed for fans as he made his way to the field while rookie OG Mason McCormick carried down a pair of cleats. He ended up giving them away while signing for kids behind the end zone.

– No pads today for the team, probably keeping things low-key before tomorrow’s joint practice.

– In warmups, the o-lines.

First Team: Moore-Anderson-Herbig-Daniels-Jones

Second Team: Cook-McCormick-Frazier-McCollum-Anderson

Third Team: Hamilton-Beach-McCollum-Fisher-Hardy

No TyKeem Doss in warmups, the 380-pound and newly claimed offensive lineman from Baltimore, who served as a “defender” during warmups and spent lots of time chatting up Assistant Offensive Line Coach Isaac Williams. He would see some LT reps late in practice. Mason McCormick saw center reps during the final team period of camp while Devery Hamilton got some RT work, the first time for each of those two in those spots during 11 on 11 sessions, though McCormick has regularly snapped to quarterbacks in warmups.

– With WRs doing their own thing and quarterbacks throwing early on, Justin Fields played “receiver” and made a nice one-handed snag with his left hand in the end zone. He’s one heck of an athlete.

– One interesting note. Besides the quarterbacks who aren’t mandated to wear them, the only player not wearing a Guardian Cap is CB Joey Porter Jr. The NFL has six helmets that provide the same protection as the cap and if you choose to wear one of them, you don’t need the cap. So Porter evidently has one of those six helmets and can ditch the cap.

– With Queen and Roberts off today, only five inside linebackers practicing. Short lines but lots of reps for that group.

– Some special teams notes, primary focus on kickoffs today. From the kicker’s perspective, the kick coverage unit left to right.

Shampklin-McMichael-Washington-Welschof-Colletto-Windmond-Sokol-Moon-Elliott-Bishop

The return team, again from the kicker’s POV left to right.

Watts-Williams-Herbig-P. Wilson-Killebrew-Matakevich-Arnold (injured during this period).

Pruitt Heyward

Ward and Plumlee the first set of returns. WR Jacob Copeland and RB Jaylen Warren along with RB Daijun Edwards logged time here throughout the day.

– TE Matt Sokol made a tough downfield grab in 7 shots. That was the highlight of that period.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

1. One more time with seven shots. Ball on the defense’s 2. Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon the outside linebackers with Watt/Highsmith not working in full today. Larry Ogunjobi and Keeanu Benton the defensive tackles, Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers. Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. the outside corners with Grayland Arnold in the slot. DeShon Elliott and Minkah Fitzpatrick the safeties.

Russell Wilson at QB. The o-line of: Moore-Anderson-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. 11 personnel, Calvin Austin in the slot. Wilson finds George Pickens over the middle for the score against Arnold.

2. Wilson stays in at QB. Cordarrelle Patterson the RB. Larry Ogunjobi gets interior pressure as Wilson looks left and then comes back to the middle, hitting Pat Freiermuth for the touchdown.

3. Wilson still in out of 12 personnel. Pat Freiermuth isolated as the backside X-receiver. Slant/flat combination from Scotty Miller on the slant and Van Jefferson on the flat/corner route, similar to the failed 4th and goal against the Texans. Wilson puts it up but Trice has good coverage and it’s incomplete.

4. Wilson in. Jaylen Warren the RB. O-line of Cook-McCollum-Frazier-McCormick-Anderson. Wilson hits Miller on a well-placed fade to Scotty Miller on the right side, a step ahead of Arnold. Good touch and placement while Miller tracked it over his shoulder.

5. Justin Fields steps in. 12 personnel. Jonathan Ward in at RB. Open-hand fake from Fields as he rolls to the right. Has Ward immediately open but looks into the end zone first, a little late to find Ward but eventually gets him the ball for the score.

6. D-line of Logan Lee at LDE, Montravius Adams at NT, Isaiahh Loudermilk at RDE. Julius Welschof at LOLB and Kyron Johnson at ROLB. Darius Rush at LCB, Anthony Averett at RCB. Fields scrambles and has green grass to waltz into the end zone for the touchdown, a defensive win in my book.

7. Third-team offensive line comes in. 11 personnel. Miles Killebrew and Damontae Kazee the safety pairing. Fields has WR Quez Watkins open over the middle. A should-be score but his throw is high and misses Watkins badly, incomplete. Offense still wins 7 shots 4-3.

1v1 Competition Period

– Team working their Oklahoma 1v1 tackling drill. No one going to the ground with the group just in helmets but still working on angles and technique.

– FB Jack Colletto with a good shake on LB Mark Robinson, Najee Harris getting hyped for him.

– S Jalen Elliott had multiple impressive reps. Solid angles and tags of TE Connor Heyward during his first rep and had a good rep later on in the drill.

– Overall, new LB Luquay Washington did well here. Had a good angle and tag on TE Rodney Williams, Mike Tomlin calling out, “Yes, sir!” in Washington’s direction as Tomlin watched on in the middle of the action. Washington had a good rep against RB Aaron Shampklin, leading Tomlin to call to see both of them again, with a “Take Two” message to both men. Washington did well again, though he was juked out by QB Kyle Allen, who jumped into one rep and celebrated beating the linebacker. A hit to the ego for Washington but he also knows it’s better not to get too aggressive trying to stop the quarterback in this drill. Washington got the final rep of the period and tagged up WR Jaray Jenkins.

Tomlin wanted to see Joey Porter Jr. more square in this drill while he called out “sure hands” to him and the rest of the defensive group.

– New WR T.J. Luther getting into this rep. Had a good rep with Tomlin calling out, “there ya go 1-5.” Hasn’t graduated to saying Luther by name yet, just signed by the team.

– Players having some fun, Minkah Fitzpatrick tagging up CB Joey Porter Jr. in one rep. Porter returned the favor and bear-hugged Fitzpatrick when Fitzpatrick was the “runner” in this rep. Tomlin laughing watching it go on.

– Harris also keeping things light, yelling out “Friendly Fire” whenever two offensive players would go against each other for the special teams candidates needing reps on their tackling technique. They don’t get much time otherwise.

– Beanie Bishop with a good initial rep against RB Daijun Edwards but didn’t take a good angle later, not playing inside/out.

Second Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 17. Ogunjobi/Benton the d-tackles. Herbig and Moon the EDGE rushers. Trice and Porter the corners, Wilson and Robinson the inside linebackers, Kazee and Elliott the safeties. Russell Wilson in at QB, working under center. 21 personnel.

Najee Harris carry right side behind FB Jack Colletto’s lead block. Payton Wilson on the tag as Harris cut back to the left. Call it a gain of 4 but no tackling today.

2. Dean Lowry and Keeanu Benton the d-tackles. Grayland Arnold the slot corner. 11 personnel. Wilson under center. Screen right to Warren, lots of space in front with Nate Herbig and Broderick Jones leading the way. Give it a 15-yard gain but in a live session, it could’ve been more.

3. 11 personnel. Justin Fields checks in. Stretch run left from Fields to Harris but Harris bobbles the exchange and the play goes up in smoke.

4. Spencer Anderson in at LG. 13 personnel, MyCole Pruitt and Darnell Washington with their hands in the ground while Pat Freiermuth is standing up wide. Fields under center. Zone run carry by Warren, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk forcing him to make a cut. Gain of 3.

5. 12 personnel. Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk the d-tackles. Ryan Watts and Miles Killebrew the safety pairing. Anthony Averett and Darius Rush the outside corners. Zach Frazier in at center, Ryan McCollum at right guard, Spencer Anderson the right tackle. Fields under center. Play-fake to RB Jonathan Ward. TE Darnell Washington wide open on a crosser and it’s a solid 25-yard gain working right to left.

6. McCormick in at LG, McCollum at RG. Jacoby Windmon and Tyler Matakevich the inside linebackers. Ryan Watts down in the box as the SS. 21 personnel. Fields under center. Shampklin carry right side. Nice shed by LOLB Julius Welschof to make the tag, a stop of 1.

7. Willington Previlon and Logan Lee the d-tackles. Welschof and Kyron Johnson the outside linebackers. 12 personnel. Russell Wilson under center. Checks the play at the LOS. Carry by Ward for 2 yards right side.

8. 11 personnel. Fields complete for about 6 yards to someone but I can’t read my notes on who. Maybe Pruitt? It’s an 8-something. So nice play by 8-something.

9. Third-team o-line in: Hamilton-Beach-Frazier-McCollum-Hardy. Kyle Allen coming in. 11 personnel. La’Mical Perine carry right side, Jeremiah Moon on the tag for just a couple.

10. Now Joey Fisher comes in to play RG and Ryan McCollum takes the pivot at center. Thomas Graham and Kyler McMichael the outside corners. 12 personnel, Kyle Allen under center. Marquiss Spencer the nose tackle. Play-action, Allen hitting Perine in the flat but Nick Herbig closes quickly to tag him. Gain of 2.

11. 12 personnel. D-line trio of Previlon-Spencer-Slade. Washington and Windmon the inside linebackers. Pistol set. Daijun Edwards run up the middle, Previlon and others stopping things quickly. Putting this as a loss of 1.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 10. Anderson in at left guard. Benton and Lowry the d-tackles. Herbig and Moon the outside linebackers. Fake toss by Fields to the back and throws backside to TE Pat Freiermuth, the same play Fields hit Pickens on right side early in Friday’s preseason game. Fields drops his arm slot but the pass is a little off the market, too far behind and hits Freiermuth’s outstretched hand. Incomplete.

2. 11 personnel. Fields complete to WR Van Jefferson over the middle for roughly 10. Notes a little sparse as I was focused on Arnold being carted off.

3. Russell Wilson in at QB. 11 personnel. Complete to Connor Heyward in the left flat for 6, Bishop on the tag, getting first-team work with Arnold out.

4. D-line of Lee-Adams-Loudermilk. Welschof and Johnson the EDGE rushers. Windmon and Matakevich the inside linebackers. 11 personnel. Wheel to Ward left side but Matakevich blankets it, face-guarding Ward as he can’t make the catch. Really good coverage.

5. 11 personnel. Wilson hits WR Scotty Miller left side for 12 or 13 yards along the sideline, CB Kyler McMichael in the area but playing off in what was probably Cover 3.

6. 11 personnel. Fields back in. Great downfield throw looking for Miller near the right sideline. Would’ve been a 40-yard throw and dropped in the bucket but it slips through Miller’s hands. Missed chance by Miller for a double-chunk play.

7. Screen right from Fields to Shampklin for 4 or 5 yards.

8. Kyle Allen comes in. 11 personnel. Shampklin motioned out wide. Defenses blitzes and Allen quickly gets the ball out to Quez Watkins over the middle for about 6, Jalen Elliott tagging him up.

9. O-line of: Hamilton-Beach-McCollum-Fisher-Hardy. D-line of Slade-Spencer-Previlon. Moon and Herbig the outside linebackers. Windmon and Washington the inside linebackers. Graham and McMichael the outside corners. Elliott and Sutton the safeties.

Allen hits Darnell Washington on a quick 5-yard out against zone coverage.

10. 12 personnel, Sokol and Heyward split slot left. Allen looks for T.J. Luther on a curl right side but the pass is incomplete. Some miscommunication perhaps with a new receiver, perhaps turning the wrong way as the ball whizzed on by. New CB Zyon Gilbert covering. On the rush, Hamilton did a nice job sealing Kyron Johnson upfield on his outside rush.

11. Spencer and Previlon the d-tackles. John Rhys Plumlee at QB. 11 personnel. Plumlee with probably his best throw of camp, a 15-yard dig over the middle behind the underneath defenders. Right on the money to Austin but he can’t finish the play, Gilbert closing and knocking the ball out.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 28. Herbig in at center. 12 personnel. Wilson and Robinson the inside linebackers. Pocket collapses on Fields with Herbig and Ogunjobi getting a bunch of pressure but the play goes on and Fields hits Pickens over the middle for about 15 yards, gaining a step on Porter.

2. 12 personnel. Trice and Porter the corners. Fitzpatrick and Kazee the safeties, DeShon Elliott rolling down over slot as Pittsburgh sometimes uses “big nickel” looks against two-tight end sets when the opposition has passing threats at tight ends. Kazee and Fitzpatrick were the safeties.

Inside zone run to Harris for about 5.

3. 11 personnel. Bishop in the slot. Wilson under center. Pass complete to Calvin Austin deep downfield and over the middle, complete for about 35 yards.

4. 13 personnel. Wilson under center. Wilson throws hot to WR Duece Watts, the lone eligible to the left, with the cornerback playing off. We’ll give it 6 yards.

5. 11 personnel (scout Dennis MacInnis holding up the personnel cards, subbing in for Vince Williams who has done so throughout most of camp). Wilson gets Darnell Washington aligned properly, ushering him across the formation from left to right. Cordarrelle Patterson right side for a couple yards. Washington a strong block out in front, engulfing a defensive back.

6. 21 personnel. Freiermuth split out. Colletto at fullback. Wilson to Ward right side, Ward making a nice one-hand snag to pull the ball in for about 5 before going out of bounds. This was the play Ward was injured, showing a slight limp as he pulled up along the sideline.

7. 11 personnel. Lee and Previlon the d-tackles. Averett and Rush the outside corners. Toss right to Shampklin, going out of bounds after roughly 4 or 5 yards.

8. 11 personnel. Graham in the slot with Averett and Rush flanking him at corner. Matakevich and Windmon the inside ‘backers. Fields under center. 12 personnel. Play-fake. Windmon flies in for a would-be pressure/sack. Fields hits Dez Fitzpatrick for about 15 yards on a comeback right side, Averett unable to jar the ball loose.

9. 11 personnel. Kyle Allen the QB, under center. Run right side for Perine, Payton Wilson filling for only a gain of about 1.

10. 13 personnel. Moon and Herbig the outside linebackers. Pistol. Connor Heyward standing up and split right. Rodney Williams goes in motion left to right and jets to the flat. LB Luquay Washington blitzes and Allen immediately fires the ball to Williams for about 6 yards.

11. McMichael and Gilbert the corners. Washington and Matakevich the inside linebackers, Matakevich helping Washington get aligned at LILB. WR Jacob Copeland jets across left to right while Cordarrelle Patterson receives the handoff to the left for about 4 yards. Window dressing to draw the defense’s eyes the wrong way – that’s the idea.

12. 11 personnel. Daijun Edwards in at RB. Kyle Allen screen left to TE Matt Sokol for about 8, Gilbert coming down from his RCB spot to be the first defender near him.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the defense’s 20 to end on some red zone work this camp. Steelers really stress situational ball. Russell Wilson in at QB. O-line of: Moore-Anderson-Frazier (replacing the injured Herbig)-Daniels-Jones. Wilson hits TE Darnell Washington on a 7-route, skying to make the grab against Damontae Kazee for a 15-yard completion.

2. Wilson under center. 21 personnel, Colletto the FB. Warren on the carry but Dean Lowry sheds his block and makes the tag at the line of scrimmage.

3. 11 personnel. Pickens and Jefferson the outside receivers, Austin in the slot. Fields steps up and scrambles.

4. 11 personnel again. Pickens in the slot this time with Austin and Jefferson outside. Fields hits Pickens in the back of the end zone, making a patented twisting catch. Hard to tell if he got his feet in or if Bishop pushed him out but I’ll give him the score of about 15 yards. OT Broderick Jones threw his hands up in the air signaling touchdown and I’ll let him play ref on this rep.

5. Fields still in. Perine zone run for about 3 yards.

6. 11 personnel. Adams and Loudermilk the d-tackles. Wilson in at QB. Watkins in the slot at receiver. Wilson throws it up for Watkins left corner and he makes a good outstretched grab for the touchdown against Ryan Watts for an approximately 12-yard touchdown.

7. Wilson under center. 21 personnel. Shampklin carry left side, cutting upfield before running into a wall of resistance. Gain of 3.

8. Fields at QB. 11 personnel, Jaray Jenkins in the slot. Throw in the end zone a bit behind Duece Watts but he bobbles it twice and Rush helps poke it loose, incomplete.

9. Kyle Allen enters. 12 personnel. Herbig dusts poor Anderson Hardy at RT, getting pressure. Allen checks down to Perine for about 5.

10. Hardy exits the huddle and is replaced. O-line of: Doss-Beach-McCormick-Fisher-Hamilton. Daijun Edwards carry right side for a couple yard touchdown.

11. John Rhys Plumlee in at QB. Read-option and he pulls the ball away from Cordarrelle Patterson, running left. But McMichael strings it wide and the run gets little, if anything.

12. Kyle Allen in for the final rep of camp. Snap looked a little low from McCormick here as he gets his first team reps in the middle. Allen scrambles to the left and is contained by S Ryan Watts to close things out.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Overall, lots of progression for QB Justin Fields throughout camp but today was a little shakier with his accuracy and placement.

– To my knowledge, QB John Rhys Plumlee didn’t play any receiver today. Just KR and a couple of reps at quarterback.

– Russell Wilson really can layer the ball. Knows when to use touch, knows when he’s gotta put some heat on it.

– Injuries really sour things on the final day for Herbig, Ward, and Arnold, who were competing for roles and roster spots. Hopefully none are serious. Also for those not practicing today like DL DeMarvin Leal, who missed the final three days.

– For whatever reason, Cordarrelle Patterson hasn’t been used as a kick returner on kickoffs. He sat on the bench and watched while the other backs got work there during the special teams periods. He’s a vet with an A-plus resume but with the new rules and him healthy at the end of camp, I thought he would’ve gotten some work here.

– New LB Luquay Washington is a solid athlete. He gets from A to B in a hurry.

– Similar can be said about UDFA LB Jacoby Windmon, often in the backfield and flying around the ball. Nice camp for him with good practice squad odds.

– Wish I could’ve seen more targets with CB Cory Trice Jr. He had some decent coverage but didn’t have to make many plays on the ball. I don’t think he had one pass breakup this camp but didn’t have a ton of chances either. Felt like he was just coming downhill a lot to tag stuff up. Similar with CB Darius Rush later in camp after a more active beginning.

– WR Quez Watkins stacked three solid practices after his ugly outing in Friday’s game. Still don’t like his odds of making the 53 but he’s not giving up the pursuit.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

Mike Tomlin the man in the middle as the offense and defense goes through the 1v1 tackling/technique drill I referenced above.

