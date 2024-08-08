Steelers 2024 Training Camp Diary: Day 13

One final Pittsburgh Steelers practice to talk about before Friday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Let’s dive into what went down for the team’s 13th practice.

Camp Notes (Day 13)

– Off the top, today’s practice was a walkthrough 24 hours ahead of a game. Very low-key, not much to evaluate or analyze, and I won’t even use the yards gained here or any stats in my camp recaps and reviews. Intentionally, not much defense being played today and lots of scout-team work. No tackling, pitch and catch, half-speed stuff.

– Injury roundup: Not practicing today were NT Breiden Fehoko (left arm/shoulder), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), and OLB Markus Golden (unknown). Didn’t spot Fehoko or Golden while Highsmith made his way to the field shortly after practice began, signing several autographs for fans who hung around the stairs where players come out. Highsmith showed no issue walking down the stairs and moved around fine, suggesting his injury is minor.

OG Isaac Seumalo worked in half the team drills, Spencer Anderson getting his other first-team reps. T.J. Watt also had a half-day, working in some of the team periods, while DL Cam Heyward didn’t work in team. All three spent parts of the day working on their conditioning.

After getting nicked up yesterday, SS DeShon Elliott practiced in full.

Didn’t spot Dean Lowry today but Cordarrelle Patterson continues to do 3/4 sprinting as he makes his way back from his pre-camp hamstring injury.

– Transaction. Pittsburgh brought back S Jalen Elliott, who was cut in the spring before camp, and waived/injured Nate Meadors after he suffered a hamstring injury. A bummer, Meadors was vying for a practice squad spot. Elliott will wear No. 34, the digits he had before getting cut. LB Easton Gibbs, who wore No. 34 yesterday, put on a No. 40 jersey for today’s practice.

– Cam Sutton dapped up Elliott and welcomed him back to Pittsburgh. Elliott got on the JUGS machine and then looked over a call sheet with coaches before practice got going.

– Payton Wilson came out as early as he pretty much ever has, walking down the stairs at 9:53 AM. Basically a full hour before the first practice horn.

– No refs on-hand for today’s practice. Pittsburgh will see the officials tomorrow inside Acrisure Stadium.

– Unintentional but “California Love” was part of the Steelers’ pre-practice playlist from the speakers that blare music throughout practice (though it’s not very loud and hardly noticeable during the session). But a funny moment given all the Brandon Aiyuk news.

– No return work pre-practice today so RBs Jonathan Ward and La’Mical Perine threw tennis balls back and forth, some skipping along the ground while floating others in the air to each other like a Steph Curry 3-pointer.

– More notable faces on-hand today. The Pivot crew of Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder attended practice with their camera crew in tow. Clark wore a Franco Harris jersey and greeted some Steelers players early in practice, giving a big hug to fellow LSU alum Donte Jackson. The trio spent the day talking with players, coaches, and Crowder even spent time chatting up GM Omar Khan.

Former RB Merril Hoge also attended the practice.

– During an early portion of practice with a focus on special teams, Mike Tomlin chilled on a bench next to Najee Harris.

Mike Tomlin and Najee Harris chilling before practice gets going. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/kJ4Rnp0rNl — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 8, 2024

– QBs coach Tom Arth, senior assistant Mike Sullivan, and offensive assistant Matt Baker talking before practice got going.

– Lots of help to coach up the offensive line through the individual period. Head o-line coach Pat Meyer, assistant o-line coach Isaac Williams, and new assistant Mateo Kambui, a former college lineman, worked with the group, focusing on combo blocks, something they rep every day.

– Safeties going through a tackling/angle circuit. One would be the “runner” and try to juke the player while the other would work on his angle, playing inside/out, and wrapping up. Not going to the ground, just focusing on technique.

– Omar Khan was on the field for most of practice. Spent a fair amount of time texting and talking on his phone, which could obviously be about anything. He looked happy after one phone call, walking across the sideline and fist-bumping Troy Fautanu. He ended practice talking with Hoge and then Art Rooney II, as he usually does with the latter, before gathering with Rooney, Mike Tomlin, and head trainer Gabe Amponsah for what was presumably an injury/health update.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 29. No Seven Shots today and again, a low-key and walkthrough practice. Not much to examine. O-line of Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. D-line of Ogunjobi-Benton-Loudermilk.

Russell Wilson under center. Jaylen Warren zone run to the right, making a cut upfield.

2. T.J Watt and Nick Herbig the outside linebackers. Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk the nickel pairing as Beanie Bishop Jr. comes on to play the slot. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson the outside corners with DeShon Elliott and Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety.

11 personnel, Wilson in at QB. Fake jet motion to Calvin Austin III and Warren runs left side.

3. 11 personnel. Wilson out of the gun. First pass of the day, complete to TE Pat Freiermuth over the middle for about a 13-yard gain (again, not including yardage or stats from today’s practice because it was a walkthrough).

4. Wilson checks down to RB Jonathan Ward left side, LB Elandon Roberts on the tag.

5. D-line of DeMarvin Leal-Montravius Adams-Logan Lee. Julius Welschof and Kyron Johnson working second-team outside linebackers. 12 personnel. Justin Fields in for Wilson. MyCole Pruitt one of the tight ends. Play-action, screen to the left to the back, I think Ward.

6. 21 personnel. Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers. Anthony Averett and Kalon Barnes the outside corners. Jack Colletto in at FB. Ward carry left side, Wilson on the tag/touch.

7. Thomas Graham Jr. running second-team slot corner today. Lee comes off the field for him as Pittsburgh switches to its nickel. O-line of Cook-McCormick-Frazier-Anderson-Fautanu. Fields hits WR Quez Watkins on a crosser for 10 yards.

8. 11 personnel. Scotty Miller the X-receiver. Fields hits Connor Heyward on an over-the-ball route for about 6.

9. Third-team offensive line. Kyle Allen joins them at quarterback. 12 personnel. Allen complete to WR Tarik Black for 7, Cory Trice Jr. on the tag.

10. Ryan Watts and Cam Sutton the safety pairing. Tyler Matakevich and Jacoby Windmon the inside linebackers. 13 personnel, TE Rodney Williams flexed out wide. RPO. Allen pulls the ball from RB Aaron Shampklin and hits Black on a slant right side.

11. 11 personnel. Duece Watts, Jacob Copeland, and Jaray Jenkins the three-receiver trio. Williams the Y-off at tight end. Allen complete to Watts left side but the catch came out of bounds. Trice covering. Grayland Arnold the slot corner this rep.

12. 11 personnel. Allen complete to Jenkins right side against CB Kyler McMichael.

Second Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 28. 12 personnel. Fields under center. Najee Harris stretch run to the right for 5.

2. 12 personnel. Fields screen left for Harris is a little high, but I’d call this a drop. Incomplete.

3. 11 personnel. Elliott and Fitzpatrick the safety duo. Queen and Roberts the inside linebackers. Warren inside zone right side, Bishop closing from his slot corner spot backside.

4. O-line of Jones-McCormick-Herbig-Anderson-Fautanu. Johnson playing inside linebacker next to Roberts. But it’s a scout team look, a 4-3 front so don’t read too much into this. Warren carry up the middle.

5. Kazee and Killebrew the safeties. Welschof at LDE. 11 personnel. Fields boots and hits Freiermuth in the right flat for a couple.

6. Fields still in. 11 personnel. Dez Fitzpatrick the X-receiver. Fields throws it downfield, and Calvin Austin III makes the grab for about a 30-yard gain, one of the day’s few highlights.

7. Perine carry right side. Defense again a 4-3 front.

8. 12 personnel. Kyle Allen in under center. Zone-run carry for RB La’Mical Perine.

9. 21 personnel. Allen boots and hits Dez Fitzpatrick for a gain of about 7.

10. 11 personnel. Allen complete to WR Scotty Miller on an out route for 10.

11. 21 personnel. John Rhys Plumlee checks in and working under center. Handoff to UDFA RB Daijun Edwards, following behind FB Jack Colletto right side.

12. 12 personnel. Jeremiah Moon at outside linebacker. Plumlee hits Duece Watts left side on a 5-yard curl.

Senior assistant Mike Sullivan watching practice from about 50 yards upfield near the end zone.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 23. Zone run to Warren up the middle. Russell Wilson in at QB.

2. Kazee and Elliott the safeties, Porter and Jackson the corners, Herbig and Johnson the outside linebackers. Broderick Jones in at right tackle, Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. 21 personnel. Miscommunication results in a clumsy and delayed handoff from Russell Wilson to Edwards.

3. Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers. Kalon Barnes and Anthony Averett the outside corners with Ryan Watts and Miles Killebrew at safety. 11 personnel. Scotty Miller goes in motion. Wilson complete to Darnell Washington downfield for about 20 yards, Averett applying a half-hearted approach in this light session. Not a knock on Averett.

4. Edwards carry left side. Wilson the quarterback. Dylan Cook looking good out in space.

5. Wilson stays in. Another carry for Edwards as he picks his way through. Getting reps today but it’s really scout-team stuff. Not much doing, nothing to evaluate.

6. Adams and Loudermilk the defensive tackles. 12 personnel. Edwards with his third-straight carry, covering the ball with both hands.

7. Gun run, handoff from Wilson to Shampklin over right guard.

8. Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush the outside corners. Jalen Elliott and Cam Sutton at safety. 12 personnel. “Scramble” drill, but Wilson just stands in the pocket for awhile and waits for someone to become even semi-open. Ends up hitting Shampklin right side for about 5 yards, Windmon covering.

9. D-line of Willington Previlon-Logan Lee-Jacob Slade. DeMarvin Leal at left outside linebacker. Toss left to Shampklin, Wilson at QB for the period.

10. Wilson under center. 11 personnel. Shampklin run right side.

12. 21 personnel. Matakevich and Gibbs the inside linebackers. Looks like a false start as LG Tyler Beach begins to pull, though it might’ve been the RT moving early because Troy Fautanu starts jumping in like someone is about to do a lap. But the group just resets things and Shampklin finishes with the carry.

– Some quick special teams notes. Trice and Rush working as jammers. Miller and Watkins punt returners in a skeleton drill that had no punts and no returns. They also worked on a “Mayday” field goal of putting the unit out there with a running clock at the end of a half/game, though there was no kick.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Third-down period working situational ball. Ball on the offense’s 25. Moore at left tackle, Anderson at left guard, Jones at right tackle. Wilson under center. 11 personnel. Harris the RB. Wilson hits Austin on a crosser working right to left.

2. 11 personnel. Fields in. Complete to Freiermuth on a dig against Elliott.

3. 11 personnel. Bishop in the slot. Fields hits Pickens right side, Minkah Fitzpatrick dropping down post-snap and tagging him.

4. 11 personnel. Queen and Roberts the inside linebackers. Bunch-right look. Fields hits Austin over the middle.

5. 12 personnel, Freiermuth and Heyward standing up slot left. Fields hits Miller right side, Averett covering.

6. Read option for Fields and he gives the ball to Harris, who takes it up the middle.

7. 11 personnel. Kyle Allen in at QB. Complete to Quez Watkins on a crosser working left to right.

8. Kazee and Killebrew the safeties. Averett and Barnes at corner on the outside with Graham in the slot. 11 personnel. Allen complete to Williams.

9. Sutton and Watts are the safety pairing. 11 personnel. Gibbs rushes in but is picked up by the back. Allen hits Watkins with Arnold covering.

10. John Rhys Plumlee in at quarterback. 11 personnel. Complete to Black right side on a back-shoulder throw versus Trice, though Trice is intentionally not trying to contest.

11. Arnold slot corner. Trice and Rush on the outside. 11 personnel. Trips left. Plumlee complete right side to Williams against Arnold.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the 29. Wilson at quarterback. 11 personnel. Complete to Watts on a shallow cross working left to right.

2. Wilson to Freiermuth left side against Bishop.

3. Can’t read my notes well here but Wilson’s throw is incomplete.

4. 11 personnel. Wilson downfield throw finds Jacob Copeland, but Barnes didn’t put up any resistance.

5. Wilson complete right flat to Edwards, who got his head around and saw the ball late but still grabbed it off his hip. Payton Wilson closes in the flat.

6. Wilson hits Quez Watkins along the right corner on a 7-route. Barnes the cornerback covering.

7. Lee and Loudermilk the DTs. Johnson and Welschof the outside linebackers. Wilson throw to Copeland over the left slot is slightly in front and off Copeland’s hands. Miles Killebrew couldn’t react in time to pick it as it bounced past him, but it would’ve been a tough play.

8. Nothing there for Wilson, who waits and waits and waits. Eventually hits Shampklin right sideline against Tyler Matakevich, who again is not trying to make a play on the ball.

9. Jalen Elliott and Sutton the safeties. Rush and Trice at corner. Leal and Welschof at outside linebacker. 11 personnel. Wilson throw for Copeland down the left seam is picked off by Grayland Arnold.

10. Wilson hits Rodney Williams, quickly greeted by Elliott and Arnold.

11. 11 personnel. Tons of confusion here on who and where on offense is supposed to be. Copeland doesn’t know if he’s in or out, and eventually the offense resets and sends in the call again. Copeland ends up in the play but on the right side instead of the left he initially aligned to.

Wilson tries to sky a throw left side over Payton Wilson, but he gets depth in his zone drop and leaps to knock the ball away, a really impressive rep.

12. Wilson hits Sokol on a crosser working right to left.

Sixth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Red zone work. Ball on the offense’s 18. Moore in at left tackle, Jones at right tackle. T.J. Watt in at LOLB. 13 personnel. Fields hits Freiermuth right side.

2. Anderson in at LG. Benton and Loudermilk the d-tackles. 11 personnel. Pickens in the slot with Austin and Fitzpatrick outside. Fields complete to Pickens on a curl.

3. Jones in at LT, Fautanu at RT. Fields hits Jefferson over the middle near the goal line.

4. Fields under center. 12 personnel. Black and Miller the wide receivers. Warren zone run to the right, bouncing this carry wide of Fautanu.

5. 11 personnel. Austin in the slot, Pickens and Jefferson on the outside. Fields to Austin complete left side.

6. 11 personnel, Watkins the slot receiver. Miller and Fitzpatrick on the outside. Warren run outside, Averett tagging him near the end zone.

7. Kyle Allen comes in, 11 personnel. Ward the RB. Pass complete to Fitzpatrick on a curl.

8. 12 personnel. Another completion to Fitzpatrick on a crosser left to right against Mark Robinson.

9. 12 personnel. Fitzpatrick in motion for the offense. Perine on the carry, LG Tyler Beach driving his feet and throwing a block.

10. Play fake. Allen to Fitzpatrick again versus Rush.

11. O-line of Hamilton-Beach-McCollum-Fisher-Hardy. 22 personnel. Colletto in at FB, Shampklin following him. Plumlee in at quarterback.

12. Beach pulling left to right, Edwards the back on the carry as he follows behind.

Seventh Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Third-team RT Anderson Hardy, knowing he’s not going to get in the period for a few minutes, hanging back and talking to assistant o-line coach Isaac Williams before jogging to join the rest of the group.

Ball on the defense’s 30. Russell Wilson under center. Seumalo in at left guard. Completion to Fitzpatrick, a popular target today, right side against Barnes.

2. Tunnel screen left from Wilson to Jefferson.

3. D-line of Ogunjobi-Benton-Leal. 12 personnel. Wilson goes to his second read and hits Jenkins on a curl left side versus Averett.

4. Ryan Watts acting as the left corner as he comes down to cover Rodney Williams. 11 personnel. 3×1 formation. WR Scotty Miller in the backfield and runs to the left flat on the snap, Wilson hitting him.

5. 11 personnel. Edwards left side. Bishop flying in but no tackling here.

6. 11 personnel. Trips right. Wilson bubble screen to Jenkins.

7. Moon and Johnson the outside linebackers. Adams and Lee the d-tackles. Wilson to Jefferson back left part of the end zone. Jefferson juggles and catches it but looks out of bounds. Averett covering.

8. 11 personnel. Miller the Z-receiver. Jump ball is grabbed by Watts against Arnold, Wilson delivering the pass.

9. 11 personnel. Shampklin run right side.

10. Empty set for Wilson. Nice hands catch by Copeland slot left.

11. Third-team offensive line in. 11 personnel. Wilson complete again to Copeland right side, the corners not banjo’ing and passing the receivers off well, leaving Copeland open.

12. Shampklin and Colletto split back on each side of Wilson. Goal-line throw to Colletto is tipped away by Matakevich.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Again, all evaluations here are light. Wilson’s tip and breakup was the best play of this low-key session.

– DL DeMarvin Leal did get praised for some solid pre-snap communication to the young front seven he took one rep with. That’s nice to see.

– Russell Wilson got a ton of reps but in this sort of environment, it was easy for someone still sorta working his way back to get lots of time. Still, nice to have him work full, even if a bunch of his passes are going to guys like Watts and Copeland.

– Seemed like Graham has jumped Arnold as second-string slot corner. Interested to see how the depth chart plays out tomorrow against Houston.

– Beyond that, not many other notable takeaways today. There will be plenty more tomorrow.

Steelers Short Kings

A series on the shortest and smallest players in team history with large stories to tell.

DB Sam Washington: 5-8, 180 pounds (1982-1985)

Despite his small size, Washington played 41 games for the Steelers and started 14 of them. He picked off seven passes, including a whopping six in 1984. He returned two for touchdowns, doing so in back-to-back games.

He coached at HBCUs for decades including a stint as North Carolina A&T’s head coach from 2018-2022, posting a 31-15 record.

Norm MacDonald Quote/Joke Of The Day

“I don’t do much. I’m too lazy. That’s my problem. Hang around my couch, watching the TV. Just too lazy. I realized this the other day, I get hit my a truck tomorrow – a big truck could hit me – paralyze me from the neck down. Wouldn’t affect my lifestyle a bit really.”