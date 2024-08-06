Steelers 2024 Training Camp Diary: Day 11

Following a Monday off day, the Pittsburgh Steelers were back on Chuck Noll Field Tuesday for what is the start of their first game week of 2024. With the preseason opener Friday, it’ll be a busy week for guys to get healthy and showcase why they should get maximum reps against the Houston Texans. Let’s talk about what went down at Saint Vincent College.

Camp Notes (Day 11)

– Injury roundup. Lots happening here. QB Russell Wilson had his most active day of training camp, and while he didn’t receive a completely full number of reps like a healthy quarterback otherwise would, he threw multiple passes during the 11-on-11 period. Wilson was even more active in individual work, going through a ball-security drill that had him lying on the ground before getting up while a coach tried to punch the ball out (though he didn’t go through the bags like the other quarterbacks). Wilson took snaps under center in warmups and did some half-hearted rollouts in the individual sessions, though he wasn’t quite working at the same speed as the other three quarterbacks. He might not be all the way back but he’s about 90 percent.

Not practicing today were WR Roman Wilson (left ankle), though he walked down the stairs and steep hill between fans onto the field. A small but encouraging sign. NT Keeanu Benton also sat out for unknown reasons, wearing a black hoodie underneath his yellow No. 95 jersey and black athletic shorts. TE Rodney Williams (shoulder) returned, though I don’t believe he practiced in full. But he was in pads like the rest of the team. CB Grayland Arnold (unknown), ILB Patrick Queen (foot/ankle), and OLB Jeremiah Moon (unknown) were also limited to individual sessions. Queen was in pads and working his way back after missing the weekend, injured during 7 on 7 in the Steelers’ Friday Night Lights practice.

DL Larry Ogunjobi and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick practiced in full today. Fitzpatrick was given several days of limited work to allow other safeties to gain reps, per Mike Tomlin. OLB Kyron Johnson (hamstring) worked in full for the first time after about a week off.

And RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson and DL Dean Lowry are ramping up via work on the side, jogging and working with trainers throughout the first half of practice.

OG Isaac Seumalo, OLB T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward had off/half days and didn’t work in team. Seumalo and Watt did conditioning work while Heyward played equipment manager and helped set up a handful of defensive drills, lugging chutes and bags around the field. No job too small for the captain.

– Also absent today? A coach. TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts wasn’t on the field today. Instead, OC Arthur Smith and senior assistant and former QBs coach/interim play caller Mike Sullivan took the tight ends through drills during individual work. Smith is a former tight ends coach.

– Per Mike Tomlin, OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), ILB Tyler Murray (groin), DL/OLB DeMarvin Leal (unknown), and S Nate Meadors (hamstring) were hurt mid-practice. We’ll check on them all tomorrow but are injuries beginning to pile up, lines getting very thin at OLB, though Johnson is back. Watt will return tomorrow, and Moon is working his way back. Still, could be a move made there or at safety for Wednesday’s practice.

– As is often the case, LB Payton Wilson the first player out at 9:59 AM. Shortly after, fellow rookies DL Logan Lee and OG Mason McCormick took the grass.

– Some special guests on the field today. Rock star and big-time Steelers fan Brett Michaels wore a Steel City T-shirt. Also on the field was NFL insider and friend of Mike Tomlin, Jay Glazer. The two along with Arthur Smith chatted early in practice. Smith called over offensive assistant Matt Baker to share one story. Don’t know what it was about but Smith nearly fell down laughing.

– Offensive lines began to move and shake today. Troy Fautanu worked first-team right tackle throughout practice while Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones split first-team left-tackle reps. Moore would get the initial nod, but the reps were even. They were the most snaps Jones has had at left tackle in practice all camp. My read of it also had him getting most of the second-team left-tackle reps.

Dylan Cook worked second-team right tackle after exclusively playing left tackle throughout the first 10 practices. He primarily played RT last summer for the Steelers so this isn’t a new position for him. And Ryan McCollum saw some second-team right guard work in addition to third-team center snaps.

Spencer Anderson saw the initial first-team left guard reps though Mason McCormick worked his way in, too.

– Russell Wilson with unique handshakes for TEs Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward. They’ve been practicing. For TE Matt Sokol and Darnell Washington, just a regular handshake will do.

– Return lines the same. Punt returners were Calvin Austin III, Cam Sutton, Quez Watkins, John Rhys Plumlee, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Scotty Miller. Combination of the sun in their eyes and holding tennis balls led to a messy time fielding punts. But in game action, it should feel much easier. Hopefully.

Kick returners were John Rhys Plumlee, Jaylen Warren, La’Mical Perine, and Jonathan Ward.

– Special teams period. Working on punts. Austin, Plumlee, Watkins, and Miller the returners here.

– Cameron Johnston’s punts: First one from the goal line against an all-out rush look (though no actual hard-core rush here). 4.16 seconds (52 yards). Then some punts from midfield. 4.28 seconds (downed at 1, nice play by Darius Rush to throw the ball back in). 3.97 seconds (Kalon Barnes couldn’t keep the ball in play, trying to toss it out of the end zone but it landed 1-yard deep, Barnes throwing up his hands in some frustration).

– Rest of the punts open-air from the 20. 4.31 seconds (48 yards), 4.36 seconds (56 yards), 4.41 seconds (don’t have distance), 4.07 seconds (40 yards), 4.73 seconds (41 yards), 5.12 seconds (58 yards), 4.61 seconds (62 yards), 4.65 seconds (64 yards).

– Miles Killebrew didn’t work as the upback today, giving others the chance there. Nate Meadors, before his injury, served as the first-team upback/personal protector with FB Jack Colletto and RB Jonathan Ward the wings. RB Aaron Shampklin the second-team upback/personal protector.

– In a later special teams period, Steelers worked on field goals. Chris Boswell was the only one who kicked, not Matthew Wright, not sure why. While I don’t have a good angle to judge all the kicks, Boswell looked strong and perfect on his attempts.

– Team also worked on fakes. Less so about the Steelers calling a fake field goal but defending it, punter and holder Cameron Johnston throwing a pass to Darnell Washington in the flat.

“Now we gotta get him on the ground,” Danny Smith called out to the field goal-block team.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Seven Shots. Ball on the 2. O-line of Moore-Anderson-Herbig-Daniels-Fautanu. Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers. Russell Wilson enters the huddle and takes a knee to relay the call. 21 personnel. RB Najee Harris on the handoff and steps through a Payton Wilson attempted tackle for the touchdown.

2. Justin Fields checks in at quarterback. 11 personnel. Read option and Fields keeps it. RCB Donte Jackson defends it well on the perimeter, but there’s no tackling the quarterback so Fields jets past for the touchdown. I’ll score it a touchdown for the offense here, but this one is hard to score.

3. Payton Wilson and Elandon Roberts the inside linebackers. Russell Wilson at quarterback again. Broderick Jones in at left tackle for Moore. 13 personnel. Wilson takes a one-step drop and throws a fade for WR George Pickens, the latter making the grab over his left shoulder for the score against S Damontae Kazee.

4. Fields back in at QB. Fields’ throw right side is tipped at the line of scrimmage, unsure by whom, and SS DeShon Elliott makes a diving pick on the goal line. He runs down the left sideline as Pickens gives chase. Another batted pass for Fields.

5. Kyle Allen in at QB. Allen wants TE Connor Heyward left side but never sees S Nate Meadors, who steps in front and picks the pass off. Tunnel vision from Allen, nice play from Meadors.

6. Russell Wilson in at quarterback. 21 personnel. RB Aaron Shampklin left side, Payton Wilson on the tackle. Looks like Shampklin just got over the goal line. No refs to make an official ruling. But offense celebrates and defense doesn’t resist much so I’ll give it to the offense.

7. Wilson stays in at QB. Defense realizes the offense is putting out its bigs so it got subs late, running some people on and off. 22 personnel. Harris carry looked short of the goal line, the defense adamant he didn’t get in. I’ll give it to them.

Some tough calls here but I’ll give the offense winning Seven Shots, 4-3.

– No WR vs DBs 1v1 like I had hoped for; they worked in groups. But I have a note of CB Kyler McMichael breaking up a corner route thrown for WR Duece Watts. That was a nice play.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. O-line of Dan Moore Jr.-Mason McCormick-Nate Herbig-James Daniels-Troy Fautanu. 12 personnel. Larry Ogunjobi back working in team. Justin Fields in at QB. Live-tackling session. Jaylen Warren zone run right side. Defense strings it out well and LB Elandon Roberts takes Warren down hard. Joey Porter Jr. got plenty of praise on this rep, though I didn’t notice what he did well. Maybe helped set the edge.

2. Fields still in at QB. 13 personnel. Pat Freiermuth flexed out to the left. Fields looks for him on a crosser left to right, but CB Donte Jackson is in his hip and breaks it up.

3. Broderick Jones in at left tackle. Najee Harris run left side. Good hole and Harris stays on his feet initially as three players try to take him down, including S Damontae Kazee. About a 7-yard run.

4. 11 personnel. Another run, Warren on the carry, and Roberts pops him hard. No gain. Roberts flying around in run sessions.

5. Russell Wilson in at QB. Kyron Johnson at ROLB. 11 personnel. Hole for RB Jonathan Ward, and he sprints up the middle before being turned around by S Miles Killebrew in the alley. A healthy 15-yard gain. More live tackling.

6. Dan Moore Jr. a second-team left tackle rep. Zach Frazier in at center. Kyle Allen comes in, 12 personnel. Connor Heyward in at FB. Play-action. Fires over the middle complete, WR Scotty Miller making a tough grab over the middle as Nate Meadors converges with Darius Rush right on him. A 13-yard gain.

7. O-line of Jones-McCormick-Frazier-McCollum-Cook. Russell Wilson in at QB. Big lane for Ward, who bursts through the right side into the second and third level. Ward shows speed and outraces Killebrew and Meadors to the end zone, the safeties pulling up with about 20 yards to go and it’s an 80-yard touchdown. Live-tackling session so I’m giving Ward every yard here. Big play.

8. 11 personnel. Allen still in at QB. Perine left side and he rips off a big run of 11 yards. Center Zach Frazier pulls right to left and kicks out LB Jacoby Windmon, creating a lane for Perine. Frazier keeps his feet running and buries Windmon into the ground for the pancake.

9. 12 personnel. John Rhys Plumlee in at QB. Aaron Shampklin right side. CB Cory Trice Jr. set the edge and was in on the stop while DL/OLB DeMarvin Leal came from behind and tackled him. Gain of 3. Leal was slow to get up on this play, on one knee for a moment before making his way to the sidelines. Assume this is the injury Tomlin spoke of post-practice.

10. 11 personnel. Another strong run for the offense, a gain of 20 yards for Perine. Cam Sutton missed a tackle, Perine stepping out of it, before going down further downfield.

11. 12 personnel. NT Breiden Fehoko sheds a block as RB Daijun Edwards darts left. Gain of about 5 but Edwards fumbles at the end, recovered by Fehoko. Edwards, who has few carries, can’t make that mistake. And he gets to think about it as he does the lap of shame for his error.

12. 12 personnel. Jacobe Slade and Breiden Fehoko the defensive tackles. Jacoby Windmon the LOLB. John Rhys Plumlee in at quarterback. Looked like a bobble with the snap and Fehoko gets instant pressure, Plumlee forced to just chuck the ball away.

Third Team Session (11 on 11)

1. 12 personnel. Fautanu in at right tackle. Russell Wilson at quarterback. Fitzpatrick in at free safety. Wilson throw left side for George Pickens is incomplete.

2. 11 personnel. O-line of Moore-Anderson-Herbig-Daniels-Fautanu. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson the corners. Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams the defensive tackles. Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker, DeShon Elliott and Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety. Wilson to Warren on the right side, a quick screen of 5 to the right.

3. 11 personnel. Justin Fields in at QB. Broderick Jones in at LT for Moore. Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot. Fields his Pickens on a crosser for 13, Bishop diving out to tackle as Pickens dives forward along the sideline.

4. LOS at the offense’s 24. 11 personnel. Cory Trice the 6th DB in this dime package during a third down period. Fields checks down to Warren, open and he turns upfield for a gain of 21 until Minkah Fitzpatrick greets him.

5. 21 personnel. Juliush Welschof and Kyron Johnson the outside linebackers. D-line of Logan Lee-Breiden Fehoko-Isaiahh Loudermilk. Fields still in at QB, Jack Colletto at fullback. Fields hits Scotty Miller for a 16-yard gain against Kalon Barnes.

6. 11 personnel. Barnes and Averett the outside corners. Meadors and Killebrew at safety. Lee and Loudermilk the d-tackle pairing, Graham the slot corner. Fields fakes a toss to the right and fires a tunnel screen to the left, hitting Miller. Loudermilk gives good chase and it’s a gain of 5. Nice constraint play with the same action as the second play but with an initial fake and coming back the other way to mess with the defense’s eyes and keys.

7. 11 personnel. O-line of: Jones-McCormick-Frazier-McCollum-Cook. Kyle Allen in at QB. Full-field read and he hits Connor Heyward for 11 or 12 yards, Graham coming over the top to tag him.

8. 12 personnel. Willington Previlon and Jacob Slade at DT. Ryan Watts and Cam Sutton at safety. Payton Wilson the dime linebacker. Russell Wilson in at QB. Play goes beyond its intent and a quasi-scramble drill, though Russell Wilson stays in the pocket and scans. Floats one to TE Darnell Washington right side, making the grab over Nate Meadors who was laying off and not trying to take out Washington for the breakup. But a catch for about 20 yards.

9. 11 personnel. Kyle Allen in at QB. TE Matt Sokol goes in motion. Trice in at LCB. Allen complete to WR Jaray Jenkins right side for a gain of about 8, Trice tagging him up along the sideline.

10. 12 personnel. Allen under center. WR Jacob Copeland goes in motion. Complete to him as Copeland bends his route left to right for about 8, Watts on the stuff.

11. 11 personnel. O-line of: Hamilton-Beach-McCollum-Fisher-Hardy. John Rhys Plumlee wants Connor Heyward but Darius Rush reads and jumps in the way though drops a sure-interception. After the play, DC Teryl Austin was vocalizing some information to S Ryan Watts, I think reminding him about down and distance (it was 3rd and 3). After the period, Austin pulled Watts aside and they chatted for a second.

12. 11 personnel. Allen in at QB. DeMarvin Leal and Jacoby Windmon at outside linebacker. Thomas Graham blitzes off the defense’s left, offense’s right. Attempted screen is dead, Allen throwing it into the ground.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. O-line of: Moore-McCormick-Herbig-Daniels-Fautanu. Justin Fields in at QB. 11 personnel. Jaylen Warren up the middle for 2. More praise for LB Elandon Roberts. “Alright 5-0!” someone calls out.

2. 11 personnel. Fields still in. Three-receiver set of Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and George Pickens. MyCole Pruitt the Y. Nick Herbig in at LOLB. LOS at the 35. Fields complete to Pickens over the middle for 15.

3. 13 personnel. Steelers’ d-line of Ogunjobi-Adams-Loudermilk. Warren carry left side. Herbig on the tag, gain of 3.

4. 12 personnel. Pistol for Fields with the RB behind and FB Jack Colletto sidecar to Fields’ right. Harris right side for 5 yards as Roberts lays a pop into him before a little jawing with Mason McCormick.

“E-Rob wanna play live today!” Harris says as he’s walking back from finishing his rep.

5. 13 personnel. Kyle Allen in at quarterback. Failed Y-screen to Pruitt right side, the play busted and thrown in front of Pruitt’s feet.

6. 11 personnel. Toss left to RB Jonathan Ward for 10 yards.

7. 12 personnel for the offense. D-line trio of Previlon-Fehoko-Lee. Broderick Jones in at LT. Allen the QB under center. Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers, Leal at LOLB. Allen complete to WR Dez Fitzpatrick over the middle for 24 yards, tagged by Killebrew.

8. 11 personnel. Connor Heyward the tight end. Allen throws left but Graham gets a hand on it to knock the ball away, tipped into the air and picked by Anthony Averett.

9. John Rhys Plumlee in at QB. 12 personnel. Plumlee under center. Big hole for Shampklin, who runs for about 10.

10. 11 personnel. Plumlee with a nice on-time throw complete to WR Quez Watkins for eight, coaches praising Plumlee here. “There you go, 18!”

11. 12 personnel, Heyward and Sokol the tight ends. Jaray Jenkins and Duece Watts the wide receivers. Play-action, max protect, and Jenkins falls down. Nothing left for Plumlee with Watts covered and he smartly just tucks and runs.

12. 11 personnel. Trice and Rush the corners, Sutton and Watts the safeties. Mark Robinson and Tyler Matakevich the inside linebackers. Plumlee under center. Run left side for Edwards, Robinson filling. Gain of 3.

O-Line/D-Line 1v1

1. Troy Fautanu seals Nick Herbig up the arc and then re-fits his hands as Herbig converts speed to power on a bull rush.

2. They go again. Herbig gains the initial edge on Fautanu up the corner but Fautanu stays with him and ends up shoving Herbig to the ground. Good fight.

3. Herbig swims over Fautanu late, who doubles-over and loses the block.

4. James Daniels misses his two-hand punch and Larry Ogunjobi beats him inside.

5. Ogunjobi runs through Daniels here.

6. Breiden Fehoko gets some penetration ripping through Nate Herbig off the ball, though Herbig slides.

7. Herbig uses hop step to stall out Fehoko’s bull rush.

8. Spencer Anderson slides against Montravius Adams rip move. Looked like Adams tried a hump move late in the rep.

9. Good battle between Anderson and Adams. Adams uses a spin, Anderson works to mirror. Might give the slight edge to Adams here.

10. Dan Moore Jr. anchors against Isaiahh Loudermilk’s bull attempt.

11. Moore misses on his punch and Loudermilk dips under for the clean win.

12. Moore stalls out Loudermilk’s bull late in this rep.

13. Dylan Cook engulfs and wins against Kyron Johnson’s rep. Cook acting as the RT in this 1v1.

14. An easy win for Cook against Johnson.

15. DL Jacob Slade can’t rip by Ryan McCollum.

16. Active hand-fighting from Slade but he can’t get past McCollum.

17. Zach Frazier strong rep to anchor versus Logan Lee.

18. Lee can’t disengage from Frazier on this one.

19. Mason McCormick anchors versus Willington Previlon’s bull rush.

20. Previlon a little stronger on his bull here.

21. Leal bulls Devery Hamilton. This is late in practice so whatever injury Leal had either came late or was minor enough that he fought through it during practice.

22. Hamilton seals Leal’s outside spin attempt.

23. Anderson Hardy’s hands too high here as Julius Welschof’s bull is fairly effective.

24. Welschof’s spin fails and Hardy wins the rep.

25. Lee gets overextended and falls working on OG Joey Fisher.

26. Not sure who won this rep between Lee and Fisher. Have noted Fisher’s aggressive and forward pass set.

27. Stalemate between McCollum and Leal. They were slated to go again but had two false starts and the period was over.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball at the offense’s 17. Fautanu in at right tackle, Moore at left tackle. O-line of: Moore-Anderson-Herbig-Daniels-Fautanu. Russell Wilson in at QB.

Donte Jackson at LCB, Joey Porter Jr. at RCB. Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot. Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson the inside linebackers. 11 personnel for the offense with Van Jefferson, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin III.

Harris run of 5. Roberts on the stop.

2. 12 personnel. Elliott and Kazee the safeties. Wilson remains at quarterback. Pass complete to Pickens for 6 yards right side. Pickens finishes the rep as Roberts and Elliott chase him downfield.

3. 11 personnel. Justin Fields checks in. Run for a couple up the middle from Jaylen Warren. Big note here is Zach Frazier pulling left to right, cracking Beanie Bishop and then pushing him off his feet and into the ground. WVU on WVU crime. Russell Wilson walks over and high-fives Frazier at the end of the rep.

4. 13 personnel. Fields under center. Kyron Johnson at LOLB. Fields checkdown to Warren for 2, Roberts on the thud.

5. 11 personnel. Pruitt the tight end. Fitzpatrick and Kazee the safety pairing. Fields hits Pickens on a curl for 7, turning upfield and escaping Bishop.

6. 11 personnel. Trice again in dime with the starting secondary, Jackson and Porter flanking him on the outside. Pickens slot right. Fields checks down to Warren for about 5. On the line, Kyron Johnson beat RT Anderson Hardy badly here.

Sixth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Middle of the reps, Tomlin sets up a 2-minute drill. QB Kyle Allen running the show. Broderick Jones in at LT with the 2’s. Payton Wilson the lone inside linebacker (more on that in a second). Allen hits TE Matt Sokol for a 7-yard gain.

2. Offense lines back up. Defense blows their whistle. They’re one short. “Nickel, nickel” they call out needing an extra linebacker. Mark Robinson trots onto the field, the defense playing with only 10 men on the first snap.

The ball gets moved back to the 40 and they restart the session.

3. Allen hits Sokol down the right seam for 20 yards.

4. Dart RPO with Jones pulling backside left to right. Throw to Sokol in the flat hits off his left hand, incomplete. I’ll put it down as a drop.

5. Allen’s throw zips through Quez Watkins’ hands on a slant left side, potentially hearing footsteps.

6. Nice close and breakup by CB Anthony Averett, knocking this 10-yard curl left side away from Scotty Miller, who briefly chats with WRs Coach Zach Azzanni as Miller walks to the sideline after.

7. 4th down. Throw over the middle is contested but dropped by Jaray Jenkins. But Mike Tomlin calls a phantom flag to keep the rep going and hey, it’s good to see how the defense reacts to an unfair call.

8. Ball on the 30. Allen’s throw to WR Duece Watts left side is complete for 5.

9. Allen hits Connor Heyward for about 5 yards, Robinson on the tag/stop.

10. Watts, Jenkins, and Copeland the three receivers, Copeland working out of the slot. Run to RB Aaron Shampklin right side for 6.

11. Fade left side for Watts is incomplete, covered by Averett.

12. Allen hits Watkins for a 14-yard touchdown against Beanie Bishop to cap off the period, though the defense really won it with their initial stop.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– We’ll pull numbers in a bit but Russell Wilson’s most active day. Like Justin Fields, Wilson is actively looking for George Pickens. Good guy to target if you want to move the ball in the air.

– Fields has been on the upswing but he’s gotta reduce those bat downs. Way too many.

– Nice day for Jonathan Ward. Though things are still tight, I give him the edge as the fourth back fighting for a practice squad. He’s fast and versatile.

– Receivers did well not to drop passes throughout most of camp. Some more struggles today, largely by the backups who can’t afford them. Ditto with Daijun Edwards’ fumble.

– In the passing game, it’s been a quiet week for TE MyCole Pruitt getting targets.

– From what I was able to observe, this was C Zach Frazier’s best practice. He’s got a nasty demeanor and loves to bury people with multiple pancakes in this camp. He looked quick as a puller, too, and did well in 1v1s.

– LB Elandon Roberts was everywhere today. Dude was dominating the run period and I love his attitude and tone he sets.

– CB Cory Trice Jr. getting more work in dime packages. His reps have increased in quality and with starters.

– CB Thomas Graham Jr. knows how to make plays on the ball. He’s active and aggressive at the catch point. And veteran Anthony Averett is coming on strong. Don’t count him out for a spot on the 53-man roster, though a lack of special teams value (at least based on reps/work this camp, he’s done it in past cities) is troublesome.

– S Nate Meadors has had a solid camp. Hopefully that hamstring injury isn’t to serious. He was making a practice squad run.

– Even if you don’t like Moore running ahead of Jones at left tackle, Jones getting a bunch of left tackle reps today no matter the rep or order is a good thing. I’ll take it.

