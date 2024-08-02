Steelers 2024 Training Camp: 8th Public Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Friday Night 8/2

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe on Friday night for their eighth training camp practice of the 2024 season that’s open to the public, and our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will both once again be in attendance for it. This will be the team’s annual Friday Night Lights practice at a local high school. Throughout the night, I will live blog Alex’s tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of the Friday night practice later on in the evening.

Happy Friday night to all and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along this evening.