Steelers 2024 Injury Report – August 2 – Omar Khan Gives PUP/NFI Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ annual Friday Night Lights Practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium went off without any major injury news to report.

QB Russell Wilson remained limited, not throwing the ball in team periods while working as a full participant in 7 on 7. The team continues to take things slowly with him in his return from a calf injury, although Wilson said after practice that he’s getting “closer and closer” to full participation.

OLB Kyron Johnson remained out of practice with a hamstring injury he suffered on Wednesday. TE Rodney Williams was again limited while WR Roman Wilson did not practice due to an ankle sprain.

LB Patrick Queen may have suffered a foot/ankle injury but appeared to be fine, per Alex Kozora. Mike Tomlin didn’t say anything about Queen in his post-practice injury update.

Patrick Queen appears to ding a right ankle in 7v7. Aint been in since or in team drills. Appears to be ok. Walking and standing on sideline. Work with trainer for second. He is done for today. #steelers @steelers #nfl #herewego #steelerscamp @Steelersdepot @Alex_Kozora pic.twitter.com/7xyJfxJCg4 — T R (@TimotRice) August 3, 2024

RB Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the non-football injury list, while LB Cole Holcomb and DL Dean Lowry are still on Active/PUP. During an interview on Movin’ The Chains on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan, Steelers GM Omar Khan said the Steelers are “just trying to be smart” for when they get those guys back.

“We have Cole Holcomb, we have Dean Lowry [on PUP], and then Cordarrelle Patterson is on NFI. So they’re progressing, and we’re just trying to be smart with those guys,” Khan said. “There’s still a lot of football to be played, so we’re gonna be smart about when we get these guys back in action.”

In his post-practice press conference, Tomlin said there was “nothing of significance” on the injury front related to practice tonight, via Steelers.com.

Despite an intense practice with a heated backs-on-‘backers session, the lack of new injury news is a good sign as the Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for practice tomorrow.