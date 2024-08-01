Steelers 2024 Injury Report – August 1 – Roman Wilson Week-To-Week, Kyron Johnson Doesn’t Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured David Perales after he suffered a knee injury in practice yesterday, and with OLB Kyron Johnson also missing practice due to a hamstring injury, the Steelers added old friend Markus Golden. Mike Tomlin didn’t offer an update on Johnson, whose injury occurred in practice yesterday.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who remains on the non-football injury list, continued to get some light work off to the side while he recovers from his hamstring injury, per Alex Kozora.

After a veterans day off yesterday, OG Isaac Seumalo, OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cameron Heyward all returned to practice today. S Minkah Fitzpatrick was limited and didn’t work in team today after he also received the day off yesterday. Russell Wilson was also limited and didn’t do any work in team for the third day in a row, while TE Rodney Williams was again limited after returning to practice from an AC joint sprain yesterday, per Kozora.

DL Dean Lowry and LB Cole Holcomb both remain on the active/PUP list.

WR Roman Wilson missed practice again with an ankle sprain suffered during practice on Monday.

“He can be characterized as week-to-week at this juncture,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “We got him walking around in a boot for precaution.”

Tomlin also said there were “normal bumps and bruises” and some heat-related fatigue during practice today.