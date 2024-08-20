‘So Much Pride:’ J.J. Watt Thanks Steelers For Letting Him Hang Out With T.J. Watt

J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt may never play in the NFL together. But for a couple of days in August, they were on the same practice field—T.J. as a player, J.J. as a “civilian,” but the type of moments few brothers get to experience.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, J.J. Watt thanked the Steelers’ organization for letting him hang out at the practice facility and watch his brother work. He shared this photo of the two together on the team practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Glorious day for some football in Pittsburgh. Slight chill in the air, pads poppin, season just around the corner. So much pride watching @_TJWatt work, talking ball with the boys, being on the grass again. Thanks for letting me hang out for a few days @steelers pic.twitter.com/Mz5DuzTDwp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 20, 2024

Watt has been in Pittsburgh for at least a few days, sharing photos of him on the practice field and in the Steelers’ weight room on Monday.

Though retired, the door doesn’t seem completely shut on a return. According to Bill Cowher, J.J. Watt remains at his NFL playing weight and certainly still looks it in the photo above. Watt monitored the Steelers and Houston Texans last season, but neither situation opened up a path for him to return.

J.J. Watt didn’t come to Pittsburgh on a recruiting visit, but if he ever gets the itch to play again, time spent with his brother certainly won’t hurt the Steelers’ chances. Watt also spent time in Pittsburgh last season, taking in the Steelers’ win over the Tennessee Titans and immediately assimilating himself with the city.

Pittsburgh Bound. Need some Primanti Bros. & pierogies immediately upon entry. Terrible Towels will be waved.

Renegade will be blasted. I’m here for the full experience. Let’s do this Steel City. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 1, 2023

The Watts, including brother FB Derek Watt, all played against each other once in their career, a 2020 matchup between the Steelers and Houston Texans. The Steelers came out on top that day, 28-21.

Even if the two don’t link up as Steelers, their football careers will one day cross paths in Canton, Ohio. J.J. is eligible for induction in 2028, and there’s little doubt he’ll be inducted on the first ballot. T.J. still has his playing career to finish, but if he continues the upward trajectory that he’s on, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make it on the first ballot, either.

It’s great to see the two of them be able to spend some time together before the season starts, and J.J. goes to work for CBS for the football season. He also is an owner of Burnley F.C. T.J. will look to find some success with the Steelers and hopefully win a playoff game for the first time in his career.