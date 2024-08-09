Six Steelers Who Need Strong Special Teams Showings Against Texans

While much of the focus of the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener will be on either side of the ball, offense or defense, special teams will be key for several players. Those trying to make the roster and add additional value to push them over the top.

With that in mind, here are six Steelers counting on strong performances to impress Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith alongside their positional coaches and unit coordinator.

FB Jack Colletto

Arthur Smith could bring back the fullback. But it might be Danny Smith who holds a key role in Colletto’s roster spot. While Smith doesn’t construct the 53-man roster, if a fullback makes the roster, they have to play on special teams. Will Johnson, Roosevelt Nix, and Derek Watt were all primary teamers above being offensive lead blockers.

Colletto has worked as a wing on the punt team and should have a role on kickoffs. A former college linebacker, he should be able to tackle so long as he shows the athleticism to get to his spot and be in a position to make the play.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick’s not making the team because of his wide-receiver chops. If he does, it’ll be as a special teamer. He should be given a prime chance as a starting gunner, shining there last preseason and making the practice squad because of it. With four receivers ahead of him, not even considering any outsiders brought in, Fitzpatrick must do well here, or else it’ll be back to the practice squad.

DL Logan Lee

Lee has a difficult road to making the 53-man roster, making special teams value something he has to bring. And he could. Lee has been used on the coverage and return teams on kickoffs, which is viable given the new rules the team will experience first-hand in this game.

He’s worked as a protector on the field goal team and even done some long-snapping. I’d like to see him be given the chance late in the fourth quarter, snapping on at least a field goal (a punt feels a little risky with a miss potentially getting the only punter on the roster, Cameron Johnston, injured). But Lee brings plenty of versatility and can add to that tonight.

OLB Kyron Johnson

When it comes to the fourth outside linebacker spot, we’ve talked about Jeremiah Moon. We’ve discussed Markus Golden and DeMarvin Leal is being used as a stand-up linebacker again. It’s easy to lose Johnson in the mix and he’s entering the opener outside the bubble with a tough path to get back in. But Johnson played on special teams in the latter half of 2023 for the Steelers, and he’s athletic and can shed blocks. There’s a skillset and resume to try and stick around, and a dominant performance would warrant a long look.

CB Darius Rush

Consistently running second-team corner early in camp, Rush has lost ground throughout the process as Cory Trice Jr. and Anthony Averett have moved up the ranks. Rush’s calling card could be playing on special teams especially as a gunner, a position he excelled in at South Carolina. He’s gotten work there in camp and downed a Cameron Johnston punt at the 1-yard line earlier this week. Rush should play on multiple phases, including jammer on the punt return team, and he could be on the starting kick coverage unit.

K Matthew Wright

While Wright isn’t thought of much stuck behind Chris Boswell, that’s sorta the point. With Boswell’s spot secure, Wright isn’t kicking for the Steelers’ job. He’s kicking for any other job across the 31 organizations that could open up. A kicker who gets hurt. Someone who tanks the summer.

If Wright can kick well this preseason and put on good tape to send to teams, coupled with an NFL resume, he could find a home elsewhere early into the 2024 regular season.