Simms: If Justin Fields Performs Well In Preseason, Russell Wilson Will Feel ‘Public Pressure’

With Russell Wilson being limited in training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers with a calf injury, QB Justin Fields has been taking first-team reps. That has led to speculation that he could close the gap on Wilson and win Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback job. On PFT Live today, Chris Simms said if Fields performs well in the preseason, it’s gonna add to the pressure that Wilson might be feeling right now.

“Justin Fields goes out there in the preseason, looks pretty good, throws the ball well and makes two or three runs that makes Heinz Field [sic] stand up and everybody go, ‘Oh my gosh, wow.’ That’s gonna really add to the public pressure. And that’s what Russell Wilson’s gotta be feeling right now. I feel for him that way,” Simms said.

While Wilson is still the presumed favorite and likely starter for the Steelers, Fields getting first-team reps and playing the majority of the snaps thus far in training camp at least helps his chances to unseat Wilson. Mike Tomlin has been open about the fact that it’s his decision to take things slow with Wilson, which implies that the injury isn’t all that serious. Sooner rather than later though, the Steelers are going to need to see Wilson expand his role in training camp.

The team still seems comfortable with him as its starting quarterback, and Fields’ performance in camp hasn’t been impeccable. He’s had some good days, but he’s also had some days where he’s struggled. While both Arthur Smith and Tomlin have commended his performance stepping up and taking advantage of his opportunity, it doesn’t seem as if the team has moved off the pre-camp plan of Wilson as the starter.

Obviously, if Fields does perform well in the preseason and makes some flashy plays, it could add some pressure for Wilson as he looks to earn the starting job and resurrect his career with the Steelers. But until Tomlin says otherwise, I would count on Wilson being under center for the Steelers in Week 1.

That doesn’t mean Fields won’t see the field, as reportedly the team has plays for Fields, and his athleticism at quarterback can be a valuable asset. And while there might naturally be pressure for Wilson given that Fields is more athletic and has been an established starter in the past, it would ultimately be a surprise if he overtook Wilson as the starter.

The next few weeks will give us a better idea of Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation, but Wilson is still the team’s starter as it stands right now. I wouldn’t expect that to change come September.