Schultz: Ravens Bolstering QB Depth, Bringing Back Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens are upgrading their quarterback room with a familiar name, bringing back QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Huntley was with the Ravens from 2020-2023, often serving as Lamar Jackson’s backup. With Jackson injured multiple times, Huntley received plenty of playing time, appearing in 20 games with nine starts over the last four seasons. Though it was one of the most ludicrous inclusions in Pro Bowl history, Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after multiple injuries opened the door for him to receive an invite. That year, he threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Signed by the Cleveland Browns this offseason, Huntley was squeezed out in a deep quarterback room. He lost his job to Jameis Winston and No. 3 Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Though there were reported talks of the Browns looking to move a quarterback, those either never happened or materialized, leading to Huntley getting released.

This preseason, he completed 37-of-51 passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked five times.

Huntley isn’t a stranger to the Ravens or the Steelers. He’s made four starts against Pittsburgh, matching Jackon’s number throughout his career. In those four games, Huntley is 1-3, throwing for 505 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions with 167 yards rushing. His most recent start came in the 2023 regular-season finale, throwing for 146 yards and one touchdown in a rain-soaked loss as the Ravens played their backups against the Steelers’ starters.

He’ll provide key depth behind Jackson. Prior to his signing, the Ravens had 37-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson as the team’s No. 2 and rookie Devin Leary as the No. 3 on their practice squad.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore will wait to meet each other in 2024, not playing until Weeks 11 and 16. The Steelers don’t play any of their AFC North games until the final eight weeks of the season.