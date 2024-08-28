Schefter: OG Isaac Seumalo Suffered Apparent Pectoral Injury At Practice

On the last day of practice before a break over the weekend leading into the first week of the regular season, OG Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury, per Adam Schefter on X.

More Steelers news: Pittsburgh’s starting guard Isaac Seumalo left practice today with an apparent pectoral injury and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d0si5vWfkl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2024

Per Schefter’s report, Seumalo had to leave practice due to the injury and is now undergoing tests to determine how severe it is. If he misses any time, second-year OG Spencer Anderson or rookie OG Mason McCormick would likely be playing in his spot at left guard. Seumalo was the Steelers’ best and most consistent offensive linemen last season, so this would be a significant blow to the offensive line and the offense as a whole. He was recently named a top-10 guard in the NFL by OL guru Brandon Thorn.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander gave her expert medical opinion. She will provide a full breakdown on the site once a more clear diagnosis is provided in the coming days.

If Steelers LG Isaac Seumalo has a pec injury, he will certainly miss time: 4-6 weeks for a minor injury that doesn't require surgery 4-6 months if he does need surgery. Not a great way for the new look Steelers offense to start the season. — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) August 28, 2024

Seumalo is the most veteran player on an offensive line that features a bunch of first- or second-year players. If he is forced to miss time, the Steelers would be going from a 30-year-old veteran to a 24-year-old player with either McCormick or Anderson. Anderson has been the first one off the bench to replace Seumalo in most circumstances, so that could be the plan. It wouldn’t surprise me if McCormick eventually replaced him in the starting lineup as the Steelers have reportedly been impressed with McCormick throughout the spring and summer.

Seumalo sat out several practices throughout training camp. Mike Tomlin often gives players veteran days off, and Seumalo was among those.

If Seumalo ends up out for the season, or for any extended period, the offensive line would consist of four players who are 25 years old or younger and then James Daniels, who is 26. It would likely be one of the youngest offensive lines in the league. Before—no matter which configuration of tackles—all of the young players would have had either Seumalo or Daniels next to them to ensure a veteran is there to help them along. Now the left side of the offensive line might be very inexperienced.

The good news is, the Steelers used three of their first five draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on the offensive line. They are in a better position to absorb an injury than they otherwise would have been. But there is no getting around the impact this could have on the line.