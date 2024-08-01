Saints Sign Former Steelers WR Marquez Callaway

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with WR Marquez Callaway on Tuesday morning in a roster move that included the additions of TE Matt Sokol and DB Kyler McMichael. Later that same day, WR Roman Wilson went down with an ankle injury that is being described as week-to-week by Mike Tomlin. It seemed possible that the Steelers would reunite with Callaway, but they ended up signing WR Tarik Black instead.

Now, Callaway has signed with the New Orleans Saints, per a press release from the team.

He was initially signed as an undrafted free agent to the Saints back in 2020, but they did not tender an RFA offer to him in 2023 and he walked in free agency to the Denver Broncos. He then returned to the Saints in 2023 where he was a practice squad player who saw action in three games after being elevated.

He initially signed a future contract with the Steelers in January, making it through spring practices and the first few days of training camp before being waived.

Callaway has appeared in 45 games with 17 starts, all with the Saints. Over those four seasons of play, he had 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also returned some kicks and punts for them with 111 total special teams snaps over four seasons in New Orleans.

Leading up to camp, Callaway was viewed by some as a training camp sleeper. The Steelers appeared to have no clear plan at WR2 opposite George Pickens, and Callaway was one of the many options that some thought could compete for a role in the offense. The fact that he was cut so early in the competition shows where the Steelers viewed him in the pecking order alongside the likes of Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson and others.