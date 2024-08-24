Ryan Watts Injured Against Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers S Ryan Watts suffered an injury with 1:39 left in the team’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, getting hurt on a run play, the final non-kneel down by the Lions.

Watt seemed to bang his head against the leg of a Lions player and remained down following the play and was attended to by trainers on the field. The training staff had to roll Watts over after what appeared to be a head/neck injury, as players on both teams went down on a knee.

It looked to be a pretty serious injury, and there was clear concern for Watts on the faces of players on both sides. It’s a brutal blow for Watts as he was fighting to make the final 53-man roster, and the timing of the injury occurring at the end of the preseason is tough. Obviously, that’s not what matters right now though, as the health of Watts is the main concern for all involved.

Watts eventually was able to sit up and the training staff got his helmet off. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, which is fantastic news considering how severe the injury looked.

Hopefully, the injury doesn’t wind up being as bad as it looked, and it’s good news that Watts was able to walk off the field. It was a scary sight, and we’re hoping for the best for Watts and his health.