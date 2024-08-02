Ryan Clark Boldly Predicts Justin Fields Will Lead Steelers To Playoffs

One week into the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and Ryan Clark is ready to call it. Justin Fields is the answer at quarterback and, if given the chance, will lead the Steelers to a postseason berth. Making an admitted bold prediction during Thursday night’s SportsCenter, Clark bet big on Fields.

“Justin Fields is going to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs,” Clark said as one of his three predictions. “That’s right. That means, first, he has to become the starter. Which he is. And then, when he becomes the starter, he has to get into the playoffs. Which he is. Mike T. always fields a competent team, a competitive team. Now he’s gonna have a dynamic play-maker at quarterback, and they will be in the playoffs.”

Ryan Clark has three bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season: * The Texans are going to the AFC Championship Game. * Jayden Daniels will have a C.J. Stroud-like rookie season. * Justin Fields will lead the Steelers to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/pdEL9gmCyw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2024

Fields has been the starting quarterback of training camp while Russell Wilson is eased into action after suffering a calf injury. So far, Wilson’s only graduated to the occasional handoff during the team period and has yet to throw a pass in the session. It’s allowed Fields to receive more and higher-ranked reps. His first few days in camp were reminiscent of his days in Chicago. Flashing a big arm, downfield accuracy, and mobility but struggling with his short-area accuracy and overall consistency. He’s evened out the past few practices and led an efficient two-minute drive ending in a WR George Pickens touchdown Thursday afternoon.

Two-minute drill stats for Justin Fields and Kyle Allen. Justin Fields: 6-7 50 yards, 1 TD (also one short scramble) Kyle Allen: 5-9 38 yards, 1 TD Fields' drive was cleaner. Allen/2nd unit faced lots of pressure. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2024

Fields’ threat as a runner gives him a unique trait for the offense. Pittsburgh hasn’t been shy about using it in camp, calling several read options, while Fields has scrambled to extend the play or take off when nothing is truly there.

Clark doesn’t specify if he believes Fields will be the starter in Week 1. But by the end of the year, Fields will be the one to take Pittsburgh into the postseason. If so, it could be a similar situation as last year when Mason Rudolph started and won the final three to break Pittsburgh out of a funk and squeeze their way into the playoffs.

It’s not the first time Clark has advocated for Fields. He’s already on record believing the team would make a mid-season switch to Fields and believes Fields becoming the starter and answer is the best thing for the organization. A decade younger than Wilson, it’s a logical thought. He also isn’t the only ESPN personality to push for Fields, joining Louis Riddick, a one-time Steelers GM candidate who has been in Fields’ corner throughout the offseason.