Russell Wilson’s ‘Enthusiasm Is The Best Thing About Him,’ Says George Pickens

After dealing with a calf injury to open training camp, Russell Wilson has returned to action for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Justin Fields impressed in moments during camp, he had some issues during the first preseason game that may not have left the quarterback competition as open as some think. Although Wilson has practiced less than Fields, it seems like he’s ingratiated himself well with the Steelers, at least based on some words from George Pickens Wednesday.

Pickens is the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers, so he may be the best suited player on offense to evaluate the quarterbacks.

“He’s a very good leader,” Pickens said of Wilson in a video via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker. “He’s a more verbal guy than the other [quarterbacks] for sure. His enthusiasm is the best thing about him.”

Wilson has always been a very talkative and positive person. That has sometimes rubbed people the wrong way, but it sounds like Pickens loves it. Considering he relies on Wilson to get him the ball, he’s probably happy that the quarterback always shows up excited to work. It’s a trait that will be especially helpful if the Steelers have any rough games during the season.

It isn’t a shot at any of the other quarterbacks on the roster either. Pickens is just highlighting how Wilson’s upbeat demeanor goes above and beyond. He has much more experience than Fields or Kyle Allen, so it makes sense that his veteran leadership would shine through. It’s probably helpful for the other quarterbacks to see how Wilson operates as a leader as well.

Wilson’s leadership has been complimented by multiple members of the Steelers organization since he signed with Pittsburgh. It sounds like it’s something the team really appreciates. They haven’t had a veteran starter of Wilson’s caliber since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and having a voice like that on offense has to be an immense help to the coaches.

It’s yet to be determined if Wilson will begin the season as the starting quarterback, so we’ll see if his attitude can help him stave off the younger and more athletic Fields. Pickens being happy with Wilson is a good sign though. Having your No. 1 receiver upset with your quarterback is the fast pass to having a dysfunctional offense.