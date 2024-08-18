Russell Wilson Wants Steelers Offense To Stay On Schedule

There’s a little football secret on how to win on third and long. Avoid third and long. No matter the strength of the personnel or the wizardry of the coordinator, there aren’t many ways to wiggle out of 3rd and 13. Recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ugly offensive showing, scoring just three points in Saturday night’s 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, QB Russell Wilson detailed how the offense can improve.

“I think the biggest thing is staying on schedule,” Wilson said postgame via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think we had too many third and longs in the first two drives in particular. And we did some good things on offense. But at the same time, we just gotta give ourselves the best chance possible to be successful. And that’s third and shorts and third and mediums.”

Though the Steelers reduced the number of pre-snap penalties and exchange issues that hindered them last week, the third down distances were similar. There was an early flag, WR Calvin Austin III moving early to turn a 3rd and 5 into a 3rd and 10. RT Broderick Jones was beat on third down, giving up an 11-yard sack that forced a punt.

Wilson was sacked to open the Steelers’ ensuing possession, a max-protect play-action with nothing open downfield. That set up a 3rd and 12, Wilson dumping off to TE Pat Freiermuth for 10 yards and another Cameron Johnston punt. The offense managed its initial first down on the third drive but a failed swing pass to RB Cordarrelle Patterson and short run by Jaylen Warren put the Steelers in 3rd and 8. Wilson was sacked again and Pittsburgh punted. Again.

A Darnell Washington holding call turned a 2nd and 4 into a 2nd and 14 on the next possession. An incompletion created a 3rd and 14, and despite Warren’s high effort to move the sticks, he fell 2 yards short of the marker, sending out the punt team onto the field for the fourth time in as many drives.

Pittsburgh’s fifth drive showed some level or promise until the offense found itself in 3rd and 11, Wilson checking down to WR Van Jefferson to get into manageable field goal range. Chris Boswell’s 52-yard attempt doinked off the left upright, no good.

When Wilson and the starters were on the field, Pittsburgh went just 1-of-6 on third down. On average, they faced 3rd and 9.5 yards, and their lone conversion came on 3rd and 2. That’s illustrative of Wilson’s point. Put the offense in makeable moments and it can convert. Face third-and-forever and it’s an uphill climb.

Situational ball will be the focus in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. As a team through two games, the Steelers are an ugly 6-of-22 on third down, barely better than 25 percent.