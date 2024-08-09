Russell Wilson: ‘Such A Blessing’ To Have OC In Arthur Smith Who Shares ‘This Crazy Obsession’ With Football

Russell Wilson understands how important Arthur Smith is to his future. He has played a lot of good football for a lot of good football minds in the past, but he knows that his tenure with the Steelers and this new offensive coordinator can make or break the final stage of his career. Now 35 years old, Wilson still hopes to play another seven years, but nobody will want him if he flops.

Fortunately for him, Wilson is a big believer in Smith. He said on the WDVE Morning Show that he has “always admired him from a distance”. He particularly praised Smith for his work in Tennessee, which he sees surfacing in Pittsburgh.

Wilson highlighted “what [Smith] was able to do with the physicality of the offense and the offensive line and the play action and the run game. And then his ability to get the ball to the playmakers, I thought he did a great job of that there”.

Russell Wilson is in his 13th season in the NFL, and Arthur Smith his 16th. The latter spent most of his career in Tennessee, beginning as a defensive quality control coach. He forged his reputation as a tight ends coach before graduating to offensive coordinator, where he earned a head-coaching opportunity.

Wilson made sure to note that Smith’s struggles in Atlanta don’t define him, praising his coordinating acumen. “He’s such a great, detailed coach. I think the ability to get guys open, the ability to move guys around, the multiplicity of personnel is all things I love”, he said.

“The best thing about him, though, is he’s got straight passion for the game”, Wilson added of Smith, noting that he has found a kindred spirit. “I have this crazy obsession with this game and love for it. Your whole life is surrounded [by] this game”.

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion, but that championship came a long time ago. While he has rarely played poorly, he understands that his future in the NFL is teetering on the brink. He signed with the Steelers in part because he believes they give him the best chance to redeem himself.

“Arthur Smith’s a big part of it, and I think the marriage of that is such a blessing to have”, Wilson admitted. And he is because he is the one who will be conducting the offense that Smith has to run. That offense might feature a lot of running, which will take some of the burden off of Wilson. But he will need to step up when they need to make a play.

Wilson has missed most of training camp with a calf injury. As a result, Smith has gotten a long look at what the offense might look like with Justin Fields running it. But it doesn’t sound like he is too far from returning on a full-time basis. I’m sure he can’t wait.