Russell Wilson Still Firmly Steelers’ Starter, Peter Schrager Hears

Justin Fields has gotten all the buzz. Russell Wilson’s yet to fully participate in any of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 10 practices. While this summer has all the makings of Fields wrestling the starting job away from Wilson, one NFL analyst and reporter believes the storyline has more bark than bite.

Reviewing the team’s quarterback battle Monday morning, Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager thinks Russell Wilson is still the starter.

“I feel like Russell Wilson’s the guy,” Schrager said. “He’s talking like he’s the guy, and as we sit here on August 5th, he’s the guy. And until something goes wrong with his health and until something happens at training camp where Justin Fields is just undeniable, it’s gonna be Russell’s team and it’s gonna be Arthur Smith’s team.”

Something has gone wrong with Wilson’s health, at least slightly. He suffered a calf injury pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test, leading the team to be cautious with him during practice. At tectonic plate speed, Wilson has gradually increased his practice workload and in Sunday’s session, he threw his first pass during the 11 on 11 period. That throw was completed to WR Duece Watts on a short curl that turned into a 15-yard gain.

Russell Wilson has his first throw of 11 on 11 this camp. Complete on a 5 yard curl to WR Duece Watts, who breaks a tackle and turns it into a 15 yard gain. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 4, 2024

While Wilson has been limited for nearly two weeks, the injury still appears minor, a small issue the team doesn’t want to turn into a big one. There’s no indication the injury could jeopardize his regular season status.

Asked if his belief in Wilson was his opinion or what he’s hearing from sources, Schrager acknowledged it was “a little of both.”

“Russell’s the statesmen. It’s his job to lose.”

Though Fields has taken advantage of extra reps, one reason why Pittsburgh might be careful with Wilson is to have a longer evaluation of Fields. Once Wilson is fully healthy and assumes the starting role, Fields’ reps will be limited. When the regular season kicks off, it’s full speed ahead with Wilson and the starters. This stretch could be the best chance to evaluate Fields’ play, even if it’s just training camp and preseason reps. Though not yet outlined by Mike Tomlin, Fields figures to play heavy snaps in Friday’s preseason opener. Wilson may only see a series, if he plays at all.

Keep the starter healthy. Evaluate the backup. That seems to be Pittsburgh’s plan. And why Russell Wilson remains the odds-on favorite to start Week 1 in Atlanta.