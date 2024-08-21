Russell Wilson Still Believes In Broderick Jones: ‘He’s One Of The Reasons Why I Came Here’

Saying Broderick Jones didn’t have a good game against the Buffalo Bills would be an understatement. In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second preseason game, Jones looked outmatched and got overpowered on too many plays. For a former first-round pick in his second year, that’s not ideal. He could be dealing with some injury issues, but if he’s not healthy enough to play well, then he shouldn’t be on the field. However, it seems like Russell Wilson still has faith in Jones.

In a video on Twitter from 93.7 The Fan, Wilson spoke after practice Wednesday about how much he believes in Jones’ potential.

“We know how great Broderick Jones is,” Wilson said. “Broderick’s a great football player. He’s one of the reasons why I came here, because of how talented he is.”

Russell Wilson confident in #Steelers offensive line based on what he sees in practice pic.twitter.com/SsHNp5vqzC — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) August 21, 2024

Wilson’s stock wasn’t exactly expensive after his stint with the Denver Broncos. In fact, he definitely wasn’t viewed as the franchise quarterback he once was. That’s part of the reason why the Steelers were able to sign him on such a cheap deal. However, that was also a choice Wilson made. He more than likely had other suitors, but he chose to come to Pittsburgh.

It seems that Jones played a part in Wilson making that decision. It makes sense, considering how often he’s been sacked throughout his career. He’s an older quarterback who’s absorbed a ton of punishment. Seeing the Steelers make a concerted effort to improve their offensive line clearly caught his attention.

Jones wasn’t spectacular as a rookie, but he showed flashes. He was better last year than this year’s preseason would indicate. He was a little rougher in pass protection, but not as bad as he looked against the Bills.

Flipping between right and left tackle probably isn’t helping with Jones’ development. The Steelers seem like they don’t want to commit to a position for Jones, and in the process, that may be hurting him more than anything. Going forward, hopefully they can choose a position for him and stick to it.

Wilson clearly still has faith that Jones can continue to be an ascending NFL player. With the starting offense playing in the final preseason game, Jones has a chance to prove his doubters wrong. If he can look more comfortable and stable, most people’s worries should be quelled. However, if puts in a performance like he did against the Bills, the concerns surrounding him will only grow, and no one wants that.