Russell Wilson Impressed With Rookie Center Zach Frazier’s Ability To Communicate

One of the biggest hurdles a young player has to make in the jump from the college game to the NFL isn’t physical. It’s more mental, specifically in the form of communication.

That is no more important than at the center position. The center is usually in charge of setting the protections and getting the rest of the offensive line lined up and on the same page from a blocking standpoint.

After completing his first training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, rookie center Zach Frazier appears to be doing a good job from a communication aspect.

That’s how veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sees it, at least.

“I think Zach is a young rookie and just seeing his ability to communicate, his ability to be just so hyper-focused, you can tell he’s played a lot of college football games at a high level,” Wilson told reporters Wednesday after the Steelers’ final training camp practice, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “And that matters to us. And so, the more great players you have, the better, and we want all those guys to be ready to rock and roll.

“So, I’m really excited about who Zach is as a player.”

That ability to communicate isn’t much of a surprise when it comes to Frazier. He was able to hone that communication ability during his time at West Virginia University, where he played more than 2,600 career snaps and was an integral part of the Mountaineers’ offensive line.

Though he stepped into Pittsburgh learning a new offense and adjusting to new faces and voices, he appears to have grabbed hold of the opportunity at the center position and has really let his communication abilities shine, drawing the attention of Wilson in the process.

Frazier still finds himself behind veteran Nate Herbig on the depth chart at center leading into the Week 2 preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. But the arrow is pointing up for Frazier, not only due to his actual play on the field, but that ability to communicate and have things be clear and concise at the pivot.

Eventually, he should be the Steelers’ starting center, and once he’s in that role the communication aspect of things should come naturally to him.